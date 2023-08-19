TUPELO — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns used a three-run uprising in the top of the sixth inning to clip Konawa 5-4 Thursday in the first round of the 2023 Tupelo Fast Pitch Tournament.
Stonewall improved to 2-4 on the year, while Konawa fell to 0-4.
In other first-round games involving local teams, Vanoss ran away from Roff 11-2 and host Tupelo blanked Wapanucka 10-0.
Vanoss improved to 4-3, while Roff dipped to 2-6. The host Lady Tigers remained unbeaten at 5-0 while Wapanucka dropped to 4-5.
Tournament action continued Friday and play was scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. today with the championship contest scheduled for 6 p.m.
Stonewall 5, Konawa 4
Trailing 4-2, Lily Wyche cracked a one-out double to get Stonewall started in the top of the sixth inning. She quickly scored on a base hit by Faith Ross that cut the Konawa lead to 4-3.
Kaden Alford followed with another base hit for the Lady Longhorns and Jakobi Worcester was intentionally walked to load the bases.
Madi Davis then drew a walk to force in a run and knot the score at 4-4. Alford later scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball.
Wyche led a seven-hit SHS offense from her leadoff spot in the lineup. She finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Alford went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for the winners.
Abby Brimm had the only Konawa hits of the contest, finishing 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. Kenley Sandlin walked twice and scored a run for the Lady Tigers.
Wyche was the winning pitcher for Stonewall. She struck out seven, walked three and didn’t allow an earned run in six innings. Jayden Coats pitched well for the Lady Tigers. She struck out 10, walked three and allowed three earned runs in six innings.
Vanoss 11, Roff 2
Coach Jacob Grace's VHS squad broke open a tight game with a seven-run surge in the top of the fifth inning to pull away.
Caidence Cross led a nine-hit Vanoss offense, going 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Eryn Khoury went 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored twice. RJ King finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored and Vaeh Pierce ended up 1-for-3 and scored two runs.
Roff finished with three hits from three different players. Emma Hardison finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Mallory Rogers and Sophie Eldred had the other RHS hits.
Savannah Delozier earned the pitching win for the Lady Wolves. She struck out seven, walked two and allowed two earned runs in the five-inning affair. Hardison recorded a strikeout and walked two while surrendering four earned runs in five innings.
Vanoss took advantage of three Roff errors.
Tupelo 10, Wapanucka 0
Maci Gaylor tossed a one-hit shutout for the Lady Tigers. She struck out seven and didn't walk a batter in four dominant innings. Tallie Smith had the only Wapanucka hit — a one-out single in the top of the first inning. Gaylor then proceeded to retire 11 of the final 12 Wapy hitters. Gaylor hit a batter to lead off the third inning.
Tupelo used a seven-run uprising in the bottom of the second inning to take control early.
Gaylor also helped her own cause at the plate. She led a six-hit THS offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Jaycee Stringer finished 1-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs and Liz Sliger ended up 1-for-2 with two runs scored. Raylee Jones and Lainee Wafford also had base hits for the home team.
