STONEWALL — Class B No. 2 Roff opened play at the Stonewall SRT Tournament with a 62-36 win over Wayne in a first-round game Thursday inside the Murphy-Roberts gymnasium.
Roff improved to 14-4 on the year, while Wayne dropped to 9-8.
In another first-round boys contest, Class B No. 17 Earlsboro shut down host Stonewall 48-30.
Earlsboro, which improved 12-5 on the year, battled Roff in a Friday night semifinal game. Stonewall dropped to 10-9.
In another boys game, Class A No. 17 Wetumka got the best of Tupelo by a 63-57 count.
In girls action on Thursday, the Lady Longhorns walloped Wayne 55-29. Stonewall, now 9-9, faced a one-loss Wetumka team in semifinal action on Friday. Wetumka advanced with a 57-39 win over Tupelo.
The Roff Lady Tigers dropped a 36-25 decision to Stringtown in another first-round game.
BOYS
Roff 62, Wayne 36
Roff raced out to leads of 17-5 and 35-16 and cruised to the victory. The Tigers outscored Wayne 19-6 in the third period.
Tallen Bagwell clogged up the paint for Roff with a team-high 15 points. Brand Wilson also scored 15 for Roff.
Bill McCarter and Cade Baldridge both added nine points for the RHS club. McCarter’s points came off three 3-point shots.
Easton Riddle, Baldridge and Maddux McCullar all hit one 3-pointer apiece for Roff.
Wayne got 14 points from Kaleb Maden and 13 points from Jaxon Dill. Both players hit one 3-pointer.
Wyatt Webster added seven points for the Bulldogs.
Earlsboro 48, Stonewall 30
Earlsboro limited Stonewall to just four points in both the first and third quarters and that proved to be the difference.
The Wildcats roared to a 14-4 first-quarter lead and still held a 22-12 advantage at halftime. Earlsboro pulled away with a 15-4 volley in the third period.
Ashton Bierce paced the Longhorns with 10 points and was the only SHS player to reach double figures. He also made the team’s lone 3-pointer.
Tyler Larsh followed with six points for the Longhorns. Stonewall connected with just 1-of-11 3-point tries.
Meanwhile, Earlsboro buried eight 3-point baskets in the contest, including three by Trent Deere who led his team with 15 points. Danney Billingsley hit a pair of triples and scored 10 points for the Wildcats. Elias Barraza also hit two 3-pointers and scored seven points.
GIRLS
Stonewall 55, Wayne 29
Stonewall outscored Wayne 15-8 to start the game and used a 10-5 run in the second quarter to go on top 25-13 by halftime. The Lady Longhorns pulled away with a 22-7 surge to end the game.
Jakobi Worcester had a big game for the tournament hosts with 24 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the field as she dominated the paint.
Lilly Wyche also reached double figures with 10 points and had six rebounds, while Faith Ross followed with nine points, including one 3-point basket.
Wayne got a 23-point outing from Kaylee Madden, who hit one 3-pointer and finished 8-of-11 from the free-throw line.
Earslboro 44, Roff 18
Earlsboro limited Roff to just two points in the first quarter and led 18-7 by halftime. The Lady Wildcats used a 16-4 run in the third period to build a 34-11 lead.
Mariana Siqueiros led Earlsboro with 14 points, while Chelsea Deere hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. Sierra Streater hit three 3-point baskets for all nine of her points.
Roff got seven points from both Chloe Eldred and Sophie Eldred.
Wetumka 57, Tupelo 39
The Wetumka Lady Chieftains used a big second quarter and bolted past Tupelo 57-39 Thursday in the first round of the Stonewall SRT Tournament.
Wetumka won its 14th consecutive game to improve to 16-1 on the year, while Tupelo sank to 5-14.
The Lady Chieftains led just 17-11 after quarter No. 1 but outscored the Lady Tigers 27-4 in the second period to build a commanding 44-15 lead by halftime. Tupelo outscored Wetumka 24-13 in the second half.
Kylee Watson led the Tupelo offense with 14 points, including a pair of 3-point buckets. Kayle Watson followed with 11 points and hit one triple. Jaylee Tailor also made a 3-point basket for the locals.
Briana McGirt scored a game-high 21 points for the Lady Chieftains, including one 3-point goal. Kaiya Herrod and Leila Herrod added 10 points each. Leila Herrod made two 3-pointers and Kiaya Herrod connected from long range once.
Wetumka made 9-of-18 free throws while Tupelo hit 7-of-11 tries.
