Two exciting Women’s A Doubles semifinal matches highlighted play Tuesday night at the 2022 Vision Bank Ada City Open tennis tournament.
Lauren Burden and Mikala Whelchel knocked off Lauren Wilcoxen and Laney Wilke 6-4 6-4 in one semifinal showdown and the team of Jessie Bolin and Jarvisette Redwine outlasted CJ Lee and Emma Underwood 6-2, 1-6, 14-12. The Women’s A Doubles title match is set for 7 p.m. tonight.
In the Mixed A Doubles bracket, Mikala Whelchel and Chad Whittington defeated Lauren Wilcoxen and Matthew Medcalf 6-1, 6-0 in the first of three quarterfinal matches. Zoey Brown and Christian Siegle defeated Eden Boggs and Harrison Bogs 6-1, 6-2. And in the final quarterfinal match on Tuesday, Lauren Burden and Zac Whelchel advanced past the team of Jessi Bolin and Tate Danielson by a 6-2, 6-0 count.
Four quarterfinal matches were played in the Men’s A Doubles division.
Jarvis Redwine and Zac Whelchel defeated Brady Bacon and Drew Lillard 6-1, 6-1; Clayton Edwards and Trey Edwards edged Reese Siegle and Noah Watkins 7-5, 5-7, 10-7 in a thriller; Harrison Boggs and Chad Whittington topped Alex Andrade and Toby Sanders 6-4, 6-2; and Christian Siegle and Jackson Swopes defeated TS Ahrend and Bryant Redwine 6-2, 6-3.
In a Women’s B Doubles round-robin match, Emily Holloway and Brianne Sanders defeated Izzy Justus and Bentli Taylor.
Four quarterfinal matches were also played in the loaded Men’s A Singles draw.
Christian Siegle defeated Tate Danielson 6-1, 6-1; Harrison Boggs defeated Noah Watkins 7-6, 6-3; Chad Whittington knocked off Jackson Swopes 6-1, 7-6; and Jarvis Redwine defeated Reese Siegle 6-2, 6-3.
In a pair of Men’s B Singles quarterfinal matches, Bladen Johnson defeated Jacob Jolley 6-3, 6-1 and Sam King downed Logan Bratton 6-2, 6-3.
In a Women’s B Singles round-robin game, Emily Holloway defeated Ava Moon 6-0, 6-3.
In the Mother/Daughter Division, Blakely and Miya Miller defeated Emily and Brandi Holloway to advance to the finals.
The Ada City Open continues tonight with a number of championship matches. Some title matches may have to be made up at a later date to be determined.
