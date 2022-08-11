WACO, Texas — Isaiah Jarvis nearly got his block knocked off on national television. But it’s what happened next that has caught the attention of the entire nation.
Let’s set the scene.
Jarvis, the now seventh-grade son of former Ada High School head coach Austin Jarvis, was at bat for the Tulsa Nationals, who were competing at Team Oklahoma at the Little League World Series Regional Tournament in Waco, Texas, on Tuesday. Big hurler Kaiden Shelton was on the mound for Team Texas — the Texas East team from Pearland.
It was Oklahoma versus Texas with the winner earning a spot in Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
High-stakes baseball at its best.
But all that didn’t matter much when Shelton lost control of a fastball that beaned Jarvis squarely in the head and sent his helmet flying. Jarvis crumbled to the ground and the umpire could be heard saying “Oh my God.”
Austin Jarvis and his mother Jamie Jarvis had their hearts stopped for a moment. Austin rushed down toward the dugout to check on Isaiah.
“Anytime a ball strikes the head and then helmet flies off ... my immediate reaction was is he OK,” Austin told The Ada News Wednesday morning between Isaiah’s interview sessions with national news shows. “But the time I got there, they were getting him up.”
“I was scared they were going to say I had a concussion ... and I wouldn’t be able to play, Isaiah added during the same phone interview with The Ada News.
After a few scary minutes, Isaiah was deemed OK, stayed in the game and trotted down to first base.
Who wasn’t OK at the time was Shelton. He was clearly still visibly shaken by the whole set of circumstances.
Isaiah took notice, tossed his helmet aside and walked to the mound and gave Shelton the hug heard ‘round the world.
“I just wanted to spread God’s love and make sure that he knew I was OK and I wanted to make sure he was OK emotionally,” Isaiah said.
Austin didn’t realize what was happening at first.
“I was actually talking to the medic at the time ... and I look up and see him walking toward the mound. I kind of got overwhelmed with emotions. I’m super proud that he would think of someone else over himself in that type of moment,” Austin said.
A replay of the big hug has since gone viral. Isaiah’s huge act of sportsmanship has been seen by millions of people across the United States and around the world.
“It’s been beyond crazy. He was on Good Morning America and just got off with CNN. He’s got an interview with Inside Edition this morning. I don’t think any of us could have dreamed this would happen,” Austin said. “He’s keeping me busy right now.”
Isaiah — whose buddies call him Zay — realizes how fortunate he is that he wasn’t hurt much worse by the wild pitch.
“(Shelton’s) mom said he had hit people in the head before but he’s never hit someone in the head that hard before,” Isaiah said. “I was pretty lucky. If that ball had broke in a half inch more, it could have easily shattered my jaw or knocked me out. But it was in God’s hands and he made sure that didn’t happen. There’s just a small bruise there. I had a headache, but I’m fine.”
Team Texas rallied to win the game 9-4. But that was overshadowed by Isaiah’s kindness.
“Zay made some awesome plays all week, was an absolute stud at shortstop and had a walk-off hit to win a game Sunday. But none of those top this. This shows who he is,” Austin said.
Isaiah, like any other junior high kid would, is soaking up all the attention and having a blast telling his story to whoever wants to talk about it.
“It’s been pretty crazy. It’s been a good time,” Isaiah said. “It’s pretty cool being the center of attention with like everybody, like basically the world.”
Isaiah is also spreading a great message about sportsmanship to those who hear it.
“This is bigger than baseball,” Austin said.
