Accountability is the focus heading into OU spring drills

NORMAN — Brent Venables wants his program to be defined by, among a lot of other things, being prepared.
So how is Venables preparing his coaching staff for the start of spring practices?
He printed a map of Oklahoma’s football facilities to make sure everyone knows where to go, along with a practice schedule.
Venables said the maps are so detailed, they are “dummy proof.”
“Sun Tzu says every battle is won before it’s fought,” the OU coach said during his media availability Monday. “I think that’s where the separation comes is through that preparation. We’re going to go out [Monday] and we’re going to do us a walkthrough. We’re going to walk through tomorrow’s practice as a staff, make sure everybody knows where to be, how we’re going to move. Players are paying attention to all of that, so [we] try to be incredibly detailed. We can be demanding…We tell the players to be about it. Well, we need to be it, too.”
The efforts to keep the staff committed comes from the word Venables wants his program to be defined by.
Accountability. It’s the word he used 11 times during his 60-minute press conference.
That’s been the focus for Venables as spring practice begins. While the spring typically gives the players a chance to battle for starting positions and playing time, this year’s practices will give Venables an early opportunity to implement his culture of accountability.
“[We’ve] learned the value of commitment and the value of accountability and [what] our expectations are, what our standards are when it comes to those two things,” Venables said. “And our guys are now defending those things and they’re rehearsing what it means to be committed and be accountable. We want to have a culture certainly of accountability, which leads to a culture of execution.
“Probably the most important accomplishment that we’ve been able to establish this winter, [and we] went over it again in great detail this morning with the guys, is just the installation of our program fundamentals. We talked about the fundamentals of the game, but there’s nothing more important from a foundation standpoint than rehearsing, reinforcing, building upon the fundamentals of our program.”
Part of that accountability stems from players’ expectations, Venables said. He said the spring practices represents a “clean slate”, and the coaches will evaluate players based on how they perform and not on the playing time they’ve received in past seasons.
“We’re not going to go out there with depth charts,” Venables said. “... Some guys got to go out first. But what we did today isn’t necessarily going to look like what we do tomorrow. And [we’re going to] give a lot of guys the opportunity to earn the right to play and certainly to compete for positioning.
“This is a game of performance, not a game of potential and so we’re going to recognize performance. Going into our first practice, I think it’s critical regardless of where you are in your journey, first year, sixth year, that we put our attention and focus on just daily improvement.”
It’s a lot of new for Venables to juggle as his team enters spring ball. Not only is it Venables’ first spring season as head coach, the Sooners will have 30 new players on the field, including 21 freshmen, along with five brand new coaches to the program.
But as the Sooners finally take the field Tuesday morning, the focus will continue to be on instituting accountability.
“We’ve really had a good time getting to know one another and working together to put together a good game plan going into spring ball, but I couldn’t be more pleased with the players’ hunger and thirst for structure, accountability, discipline,” Venables said. “If I’ve had one, I’ve had a thousand conversations with players that have come up to me and said, ‘Thank you for the structure, thank you for the accountability, thank you for the attention to detail, thank you for the discipline.
“And as we all know, we all fight [against] accountability as people, as adults in our own worlds. But we all know we need it to be successful, to sustain, to have longevity, to do anything successfully.”
