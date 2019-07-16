WARNER – The Ada A’s got a little help from their Ada Braves buddies and teamed up to roll to a 5-0 record and win the 3rd Annual Rusty Fulps Memorial Classic, hosted by Connors State College last weekend in Warner.
In Sunday’s final game, Jarrett Ellis went 2-for-3 with a double and drove home four runs to help the Post 72 American Legion baseball squad blow past Next Level 10-2 Sunday to secure the showcase championship.
That win came after the Ada squad swept a pair of games each on Friday – 4-2 over the Oklahoma Rays and 11-2 over the Arkansas Pirates – before taking two games on Saturday – 11-3 over the Oklahoma Angels and 9-1 over Mojo.
Games were played at Perry Keith Park on the campus of Connors State, Warner High School and Checotah High School.
“It was a great weekend. The kids played really well, and everything seemed to click at the right time,” said Ada A’s head coach Jake Collins.
During the impressive five-game run to the Connors State title, the Ada American Legion team outscored their opponents by a combined score of 45-10.
This same combination of Ada A’s and Ada Braves will host the Ada American Legion Festival Friday and Saturday at Ada High School’s Cougar Field. The Post 72 players were supposed to compete in the Perfect Game Championship Tournament in Norman this weekend, but both the A’s and Braves had to withdraw from that event.
Post 72 general manager Darrell Monroe said Bartlesville and the Oklahoma Expos were scheduled to make the trip to Ada and he hoped to add another team or two this week and make it a festival. As of press time, games were scheduled for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday night and 3 p.m and 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Due to injuries and other factors keeping players away, the Ada Braves and Ada A’s will remain combined into one team the rest of the summer.
Sunday, July 14
Ada A’s 10, Next Level 2
Besides the 2-for-3 effort from Jarrett Ellis, DJ Van Atten was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Ryan Makerney and Coby Simon were each 2-for-2 with a pair of runs scored. Makerney also drew a walk in the process.
Reliever Rylan Reed was credited with the win, as he worked 2.1 innings for the victory. He allowed no hits and no walks while striking out three. Van Atten started on the mound. He struck out four, walked one and allowed one earned run in two innings. Lex Simon recorded the final two outs with one strikeout and one walk.
Ada jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Reed had a leadoff walk, advanced to second off Coby Simon’s sacrifice bunt and moved up to third off Makerney’s single to center. Reed ultimately raced home on a passed ball.
After Next Level countered with two scores in the second to grab a 2-1 lead, the A’s put together a six-run third.
Chance Perry was hit by a pitch with one out. Reed drew a walk, and Coby Simon followed with a single to center, loading up the bases.
Perry then scored off another passed ball before Makerney walked to load the sacks again. Van Atten then smashed a two-run double to center, scoring Reed and Coby Simon and advancing Makerney to third, for a 4-2 score.
Ellis then delivered a two-run single to plate Makerney and Van Atten to make it 6-2. Later in the inning, Trenton Fugate was plucked by a bases-loaded pitch to make it 7-2.
Ada added three more scores in the fourth off Ellis’ two-run double and an RBI groundout by Bryson Tuck.
Saturday, July 13
Ada A’s 9, Mojo 1
Ada pounded out 11 hits, and Jarrett Ellis led the way with a 2-for-2 effort with a pair of doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored in the 4 ½-inning contest. He also got the pitching win, surrendering just one hit and no walks while striking out eight.
Coby Simon contributed to the A’s offense by going 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored. Braden Schroeder knocked in two runs in a 1-for-3 effort. He had a run-scoring single and an RBI groundout. Ryan Makerney also picked up one RBI and scored once in a 1-for-2 outing.
The A’s quickly jumped on Mojo with six first-inning runs and cruised from there.
Rylan Reed’s leadoff walk in the bottom of the first set the stage for the Ada splurge. Coby Simon’s single to left moved up Reed to second. Makerney then delivered a single to right, and Reed scored and Coby Simon advanced to third.
After Makerney stole second, Van Atten was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Ellis then clubbed a three-run double to make it 4-0. Later in the inning, Schroeder and Coby Simon each hit a run-scoring single to make it 6-0.
Ada added two more scores in the second off another double by Ellis, which brought home one run, and a Schroeder RBI groundout that pushed the Post 72 lead to 8-0.
The final A’s tally came in the fourth, when Daxton Carter walked and eventually scored off a steal of home.
Mojo picked up its lone score in the top of the fifth.
Ada A’s 11
Oklahoma Angels 3
Jarrett Ellis doubled one time, knocked in three runs and scored once in a 2-for-3 effort, and Bryson Tuck was a perfect 3-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored for the A’s, who compiled 13 hits.
Rylan Reed and DJ Van Atten factored big into the Ada offense. Both players were 2-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored.
Starter JT Gray got the pitching win. He struck out three and overcame four walks in 2.1 innings. He allowed no hits. Trenton Fugate tossed the final 2.2 frames with one strikeout, no walks and no earned runs.
Ada put together a three-run first inning, highlighted by a run-scoring single to left by Van Atten, an RBI double to center by Ellis and a run-scoring single to center by Tuck.
Leading 3-2, the A’s then tallied eight runs in the third, with Ellis getting a two-run single and Lex Simon picking up a two-run base hit of his own to make it 7-2. Reed later hit an RBI infield single. Coby Simon hammered a two-run double, and Makerney brought home Ada’s final run via an RBI groundout.
Friday, July 12
Ada A’s 11, Arkansas Pirates 2
DJ Van Atten went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, four RBIs and a run scored to fuel Ada, which pounded out 13 hits, in the six-inning game. Teammate JT Gray finished 2-for-2 with a double, one RBI, one run scored and a walk.
Starter and winning pitcher Drew Sheppard gave up just one run off one hit with three strikeouts and a pair of walks through the first four innings. Rylan Reed struck out all three batters he faced, and Coby Simon pitched the sixth innings and allowed a run with two strikeouts and a walk.
The first run for the A’s came in the opening inning off Van Atten’s RBI groundout.
A five-run Ada second made it 6-0.
Gray’s double to right made it 2-0. Coby Simon later drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 3-0. Makerney sliced a two-run double to make it 5-0, and Van Atten had a run-scoring single to right to create a 6-0 cushion.
The A’s picked up two more scores in the fifth to make it 8-1. Van Atten’s leadoff triple to right set the stage for Tuck’s RBI single to right. Hayden Griffin then doubled home Tuck with a smash to right.
Ada then ended the scoring and put the run-rule into effect in the fifth, highlighted by Van Atten’s two-run double to center and Creed Humphrey’s RBI infield single.
Ada A’s 4, Oklahoma Rays 2
Ryan Makerney homered in a 2-for-3 effort, while Van Atten and Bryson Tuck were also 2-for-3 in the opening win by the A’s.
Chance Perry earned the pitching victory. He threw all seven innings and allowed the two earned runs off only three hits with three strikeouts and three walks. He also hit a batter.
After falling behind 2-0, Ada picked up three runs in the fourth. Ryan Makerney hit a leadoff single and ultimately scored off an error. DJ Van Atten later drove in a run with a double to left, and an RBI groundout to short by Jarrett Ellis made it 3-2.
Makerney’s leadoff solo home run in the sixth accounted for the final run of the contest.
The Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.