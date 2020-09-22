A quick look at OU-Kansas State

NORMAN — Following its first bye week of the season, Oklahoma opens Big 12 play with Kansas State on Saturday.
The Sooners (1-0) handled their lone nonconference contest against FCS Missouri State with ease, winning 48-0 on Sept. 12. The Wildcats (0-1) did not enjoy a similar dominant performance the same weekend, losing to the Sun Belt Conference’s Arkansas State 35-31.
Here’s a quick look at the Wildcats:
Game day
• Who: AP/Coaches No. 3 OU (1-0, 0-0 Big 12); Kansas State (0-1, 0-0)
• Kickoff: 11 a.m., Saturday | Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
• TV: FOX
• Line: OU -28
• Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7
• Series: OU leads 74-20-4
• Perspective: OU fell to Kansas State 48-41 last season in Manhattan, Kansas. It was the Sooners’ lone loss en route to a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. The odds are in favor of an OU revenge win — the Sooners have yet to lose to Kansas State in back-to-back seasons since 2000.
3 players to watch
• 23 Joshua Youngblood (5-10, 180; So. WR): The 2019 ESPN All-American kick returner was not active for Kansas State’s season opener. If he is to make his debut against OU on Saturday, he could be a huge difference-maker on special teams. he returned three kickoffs for touchdowns last season to lead the country.
• 56 Wyatt Hubert (6-3, 270; Jr. DL): Hubert had one sack and a quarterback hurry against Arkansas State on Sept. 12. The preseason All-Big 12 selection will be the OU offensive line’s first major test of the season. Hubert had 12.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks last season. He earned All-Big 12 honors for his 2019 performance and was a 2020 preseason Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year) candidate.
• 10 Skylar Thompson (6-2, 223; Sr. QB): The veteran signal-caller didn’t gash the Sooner secondary in last year’s Kansas State triumph over OU, but his four rushing touchdowns had to weigh on the OU defense. Thompson didn’t have the same success on the ground against Arkansas State. He had seven carries for seven yards. He threw for two touchdowns, 259 yards and made 17 of 29 passes.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.