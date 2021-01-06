Six local girls teams and four area boys teams are included in the first Oklahoma High School basketball rankings of 2021 released on Monday.
GIRLS
After dropping three of four games last week, the Ada High girls basketball team fell to No. 12 in the latest Class 4A rankings. The Lady Cougars played at No. 11 Plainview Tuesday night and host the East Central Oklahoma Classic Thursday through Saturday.
The top four teams in Class 4A are No. 1 Classen SAS, No. 2 Weatherford, No. 3 Anadarko and No. 4 Ft. Gibson.
Latta is sitting in the No. 4 spot in Class 2A after a 2-1 start to the season. The Lady Panthers trail only No. 1 Silo, No. 2 Dale and No. 3 Howe. Latta notched five first-place votes in the coaches poll.
The Stratford Lady Bulldogs sit at 3-1 and are ranked No. 13 in Class 2A. Stratford is just behind No. 12 Cashion and just ahead of No. 14 Mounds.
The Vanoss Lady Wolves are the overwhelming choice for the No. 1 spot in Class A with 52 first-place votes. Head coach Jonathon Hurt has his team off to a 9-0 start to the season.
Hydro-Eakly is No. 2 in Class A at 7-3 and had 11 first-place votes. Seiling is No. 3 followed by No. 4 Crowder and No. 5 Cheyenne.
The Allen Lady Mustangs are No. 18 after winning their first three games of the year. Allen is just behind No. 17 Binger-Oney and just ahead of No. 19 Stuart.
After a 7-1 start to the season, the Roff Lady Tigers are ranked No. 11 in Class B. However, their start to the second semester has been delayed by a COVID-19 quarantine.
The Top 5 teams in Class B include No. 1 Lomega, No. 2 Leedey, No. 3 Varnum, No. 4 Kiowa and No. 5 Lookeba-Sickles.
BOYS
The Ada High boys basketball team has vaulted to the No. 4 spot in Class 4A behind only No. 1 Kingfisher, No. 2 Heritage Hall and No. 3 Tulsa Webster. Victory Christian brings in the New Year at No. 5.
The Cougars were 5-1 on the year heading into a Tuesday night contest at Plainview. Ada hosts the East Central Oklahoma Classic Thursday through Saturday inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The Vanoss Wolves are No. 7 in Class A after a 7-1 start to the 2020-21 season. Ft Cobb-Broxton sits in the top spot followed by No. 2 Hydro-Eakly, No. 3 Garber, No. 4 Arapaho and No. 5 Calumet. Stuart is No. 6 and Caddo is right behind Vanoss at No. 8.
Coach Larry Johnston has the Roff Tigers ranked No. 2 in Class B with a perfect 9-0 mark behind No. 1 Varnum. The Whippets, 7-0 so far, are the heavy favorites to bring home the gold this season, notching 58 first-place votes. Roff received nine first-place marks.
The next three Class B teams are third-ranked Duke, fourth-ranked Lomega and fifth-ranked Red Oak.
The Sasakwa Vikings are off to a 3-0 start and are the No. 16 team in Class B. They are one spot behind No. 15 Mulhall-Orlando and one spot ahead of No. 17 Balko.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.