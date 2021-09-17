As the Great American Conference (GAC) charges into the third week of its 9th season of football, let’s take a look at a few things.
We will look at the first two weeks of the season and look ahead to this week’s games. But first, let’s take a look at some GAC history.
According to the conference website at www.greatamericanconference.com informal talks of a conference made up of Oklahoma and Arkansas schools began in the 1990s and continued until things really started moving in November of 2009. Two years later, in the fall of 2011, the conference competition started.
Representatives from East Central, Southeastern and Southwestern gathered in the fall of 2009 to discuss forming a new conference. In March of 2010 presidents from the nine eventual charter members held a conference call to discuss the new conference. That same group met in Russellville, Arkansas, the next month. In May, meetings took place among athletic directors of the nine schools.
The establishment of the conference continued throughout 2010. In July of 2010, the agreement to form a new conference had been made. The Oklahoma schools notified the Lone Star Conference and the Arkansas Schools the Gulf South Conferences of their intention to leave the conferences.
In October, Will Prewitt was named the conference’s first commissioner and has continued in that role since that time. In November, the league’s Council of Presidents decided the official name of the conference would be the Great American Conference.
It was formally announced by the NCAA on March 9, 2011, that The Great American Conference would become the 23rd active member conference in the NCAA Division II. Conference competition began in the fall of 2011 with nine total charter members. Six were from Arkansas and three were from Oklahoma.
The Arkansas schools that are charter and current members are Arkansas Tech University (Russellville); University of Arkansas at Monticello (Monticello); Harding University (Searcy); Henderson State University (Arkadelphia); Ouachita Baptist University (Arkadelphia ); and Southern Arkansas University (Magnolia ).
Three Oklahoma schools were charter members of the conference and are still in the conference. They were East Central University (Ada); Southeastern Oklahoma State University (Durant); and Southwestern Oklahoma State University (Weatherford).
By 2012 conference membership had increased to 11 as both Northwestern Oklahoma State University (Alva) and Southern Nazarene University (Bethany) were granted provisional membership in NCAA Division II. Both competed in GAC football for the first time in the 2013 season. In 2015, Oklahoma Baptist University (Shawnee) completed their provisional NCAA membership and began participation in the conference.
Since 2015 the conference has remained at 12 members stong.
Due to the late start on scheduling in the inaugural season league members played from five to eight conference games. Since the 2012 season, each conference member has played every other member during the regular season. Since 2015 each school’s regular season of 11 games has consisted entirely of conference games.
And now we jump to this year.
Recapping the 2021 start
Week 1 pitted each of the six Oklahoma Teams against an Arkansas Team. East Central lost to Harding, the coaches preseason pick at number 2, by a score of 28-0. Southern Arkansas downed Southwestern 42-27 and the preseason favorite Ouachita Baptist got by Oklahoma Baptist 38-31. Oklahoma Baptist used a touchdown and 2-point conversion run to take a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter. Ouachita finished off drives of 75 yards and 97 yards to score the last 14 points of the game to run their conference winning streak to 28 games.
Arkansas-Monticello got by Southern Nazarene 30-23 after leading 30-7 at the half. Southern Naz recorded a safety with a minute left in the third quarter and scored on two long drives in the fourth. After holding the Arkansas team on a fourth-down play inside their own 20-yard line with 2:51 left they made it to the Monticello 42. A short run on first down and then three incomplete passes ended the drive.
Southeastern downed Arkansas Tech 38-20 and Henderson State defeated Southwestern 31-13 in other first week games.
In Week 2, East Central defeated Arkansas Tech 13-10 in what was their first home game since Nov. 9, 2019. The Tigers took a 13-3 lead into the fourth quarter thanks to Garrett Clark field goals of 27 and 28 yards and an Ontario “Mookie” Douglas 5-yard TD run.
Tech scored with 5:23 left in the game after a 16-play, 94-yard drive that took 7:29 off the clock.
Following the kickoff, the Tigers were able to run the ball and keep the clock moving. They gained the first downs they needed to successfully hold onto the ball until the end of the game.
Douglas carried the ball 28 times for 162 yards. In the game, ECU outgained Arkansas Tech 418 to 232 with the Tigers gaining 289 on the ground and 129 thru the air. Tech gained 164 yards rushing and only 68 in the air. Douglas averaged over 5.7 yards per carry. It was the 12th 100-yard rushing game of his career.
Southeastern showed some grit, determination, and muscle and not just from their rodeo team and pompom squad as the football team downed Harding University. The Savage Storm led 17-10 at the half and stretched the lead to 24-10 with 9:04 left in the third quarter. Harding scored 21 unanswered points to take a 31-24 lead with 3:45 left in the contest. Southeastern then went 91 yards in 11 plays to score on a 4-yard pass and trailed 31-30. They got the two-point conversion they needed for the win on a pass play.
“We’re at home,” SOSU head coach Tyler Fenwick said in the recap by the Southeastern Sports Information office when asked about going for two. “And with their offense, you never know what’s going to happen. We felt like we had a good play that we put in this week. The kids were fired up about it, why not roll the dice. We’re not supposed to win that game. Let’s go for it, let’s take the risk and let’s see what happens.”
What happened was a win over the team ranked 17th in the country. It was Southeastern’s first win over Harding since the two joined the GAC in 2011 and ended a string of nine straight losses.
Oklahoma Baptist continued the string of Oklahoma successes with a 45-20 win over Arkansas-Monticello. OBU quarterback Preston Haire was the GAC offensive player of the week as he completed 36 of 50 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns.
In other action, Henderson State thumped Northwestern 55-7; Ouachita Baptist beat Southern Nazarene 41-3 and Southern Arkansas downed Southwestern 42-7.
GAC Week 3 Predictions
Someone told me once that any fool can make predictions. So, I feel well-qualified and will offer mine here.
Southern Nazarene (0-2)
at East Central (1-1)
This week it is Homecoming for the Tigers as they take on Southern Nazarene. The game starts at 6 p.m.
Southern Nazarene has given up over 35 points a game and, at this point, is last in total offense per game in the conference. They are averaging 60 yards a game running and barely 100 passing. Their defense is doing better than their offense as they are 9th in the league and giving up about 420 yards a game. The Tiger offense should have a big day and the Tiger defense will outscore the Southern Naz offense. ECU will win this one.
Northwestern (0-2)
at Oklahoma Baptist (1-1)
Northwestern has given up 87 points in two games. The Bison of OBU have scored 76 in two games. So, I will take OBU.
Southwestern (0-2)
at Southeastern (2-0)
Let’s see - 0-2 vs 2-0 at the home of the 2-0. I will take Southeastern.
Arkansas Tech (0-2)
at Ouachita (2-0).
Wrong sport to quote baseball great Yogi Berra, “It’s déjà vu all over again.” So, I will take Ouachita Baptist - the 2-0 team playing at home and looking to run their winning streak to 30 conference games in a row.
Harding (1-1)
at Southern Arkansas (2-0).
Southern Arkansas has defeated two 0-2 teams. Harding is Harding and isn’t happy about losing to Southeastern. Harding will win this one.
Henderson State (2-0)
at Arkansas-Monticello (1-1).
Henderson State has scored more points than anyone in the league and given up fewer points than anyone in the league. I’ll take Henderson.
