With the start of the Barry Odom’s tenure as head football coach at Missouri, a new journey began.
An indisputable fact is that no matter how the journey wandered, it would lead to the end. For some coaches, the journey is short. For others, it is long. These journeys are always full of twists and turns – some brought about by decisions of the coach and some by the decisions of others.
But it always ends.
Some coaches determine when the journey is over with a retirement announcement, or they take another job and begin a new journey. Sadly, some die on the job or their health becomes such that they can’t continue.
For some, the decision is made by others and they are asked to resign. Or told to resign. Or just outright dismissed.
Some are “dismissed with cause,” meaning they have violated a clause in their contract. Others may take advantage of a clause in their contract allowing them to move on if they pay their employer a sum of money. For others, a clause in the contract allows them to receive a sum of money if their contract is canceled without cause.
Rightly or wrongly, the face of so many schools has become its football team. And the face of the football team is often the coach.
A joke among the leaders of many youth groups, once they discover the time involved, is that “they told me it would only be an hour a week.” Anyone taking the head coaching job at a school like Missouri and in a conference like the Southeast Conference knows that it is a 24-hour-a-day, seven-days-a-week, 12-months-a-year job.
They know they are now responsible for a herd of way more than 100 cats disguised as football players, both on and off the field. And they know each cat has its own personality, ego, talents, pluses and minuses to be led, managed, directed and mentored in a way that will make them better players, students and humans.
The coach goes to bed every night hoping those cats don’t get into any mischief in the night that will bring a phone call and result in newspaper headlines.
When one of the 11 or so Saturdays comes each football season, the fates of the team, school and coach are in the hands of those same cats. The coach, his assistants, graduate and volunteer assistants and the staff of trainers, doctors, nutritionists, strength and conditioning experts, psychologists and others do all they can to get the cats ready. But once the cats are on the playing field, so much is out of their hands and into the hands of the cats.
On top of all this, the cats are expected to be model citizens, students, sons, brothers and, in some cases, husbands and even fathers. It is a lot to expect from all members of a huge herd of cats.
And then there is the set of cats the coach officially (the chain of command) reports to and those that the coach must satisfy (donors, booster groups and individual boosters, alumni and so many others on and off-campus).
So it began
Satisfying means meeting expectations. A total of close to 20 expectations were set out in Odom’s contract. There were all kinds of bonuses tied to meeting or exceeding many of those expectations. The biggest expectation was, of course, winning.
For the new coach, the first task was keeping the players that were already there and recruiting. A related task was lining up a staff of assistant coaches. Recruits wanted to know who their position coaches would be and whether or not the ones who recruited them would still be there. There was also all the chaos created by many of the schools competing for the same players as Odom that were being used against his team.
“Look what is going on there,” recruits were being told. “Are you sure you want to be a part of that?”
When a coaching change takes place, everyone knows the new coach will be able to keep any assistant coaches he wants to keep and also bring in those he wants to bring in. Coaches have to look out for themselves and their families. So, some assistant coaches were quick to take other jobs. Odom himself was in talks with Memphis at the time he was offered the Missouri job.
Some recruits were quick to “de-commit,” meaning they wanted to reopen their decision as to what school they would attend. They wanted to see what was going to happen at Missouri.
In a column just after national signing day, ESPN’s Bernie Miklasz gave Odom and his new staff high marks for, as the headline on the column proclaimed, “salvaging a decent recruiting class through all the adversity.”
Miklasz told how Odom retained a few of Gary Pinkel’s coaching staff as he set out to give the program, particularly the offense, a new direction.
By Jan. 15. 2016, he had his staff lined out. He brought in three coaches whose names Oklahoma fans will particularly recognize.
The new offensive coordinator would be Josh Heupel and the tight ends coach would be Joe Jon Finley. The defensive line coach would be Chris Wilson. His defensive coordinator and linebackers coach would be former Mizzou standout and current Texas Christian co-defensive coordinator Demontie Cross. Cross was a senior safety on the 1996 Missouri defense on which Barry Odom started at linebacker as a freshman.
The new staff took a big hit on Jan. 27, when Wilson took a job with the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson was replaced by former Sooner Jackie Shipp.
In Februrary 2017, Barry Odom brought in a very familiar face when he named Brian Odom as his new linebackers coach. Brian Odom was a big part of Ada High School’s famous Killer B’s of the mid- to late 1990s.
Brian Odom left Missouri last spring to become a part of the University of Oklahoma coaching staff.
Recruiting wise, according to Miklasz, the Tigers class was ranked anywhere from 51st to 57th. Of the five who de-committed after Pinkel resigned, Odom and his staff were able to sign four of them. The class was ranked 13th out of the 16 SEC teams.
“Coach Odom and his new crew did a nice job of making some recruiting saves, flipping a couple of potentially key recruits, restoring roster stability and making the most of an unfortunate situation. By all accounts Odom represented Mizzou well, and made a positive first impression,” Miklasz wrote.
Turmoil continues at Missouri
Meanwhile, in January 2016, the turmoil continued for University of Missouri athletics. It was then the department announced self-imposed sanctions on the men’s basketball team amid an NCAA investigation. This was in response to an internal investigation that uncovered numerous violations throughout a former coach’s tenure (Frank Haith, currently at the University of Tulsa).
Ken Anderson was in his second year and in March, despite a 10-21 record, it was announced he would be retained.
In May 2016, the women’s softball team made news as they protested an investigation of coach Ehren Earleywine’s alleged verbal abuse of players.
On June 11, longtime baseball coach Tim Jamieson resigned under, apparently, pressure from Athletic Director Mack Rhoades, from the looks of a “separation” agreement. The summer before, Rhoades had given Jamieson a three-year contract extension.
A month later, Rhoades really turned things upside down when he abruptly resigned to take the AD job at, of all places, Baylor. Many felt it didn’t say good things about Missouri and its future if the athletic director left to take a job at a school reeling from the aftermath of a sexual and physical assault scandal that ripped through the university. The scandal had cost the Baylor AD, football coach Art Briles and the university president their jobs.
Ben Kercheval, writing for CBSsports.com, said “Barry Odom has officially been hung out to dry. There’s leaving your first-year football coach behind and then there’s leaving your first-year football coach behind during the biggest offseason media event in college football.”
The news of Rhoades’ resignation “broke just before Odom took the stage on the third day of SEC Media Days.” Odom did indicate, however, that he had been surprised by the news the night before in a call from Rhoades.
However, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Solomon, Odom actually found out Tuesday night that Rhoades was leaving. Kercheval went on to say that no matter who replaces Rhoades, “Odom will not be ‘his’ hire. That’s something to keep in mind if Odom’s tenure gets off to a rough start in the first couple of years.”
Those turned out to be prophetic words.
Enter Jim Sterk
Less than a month later, the university hired 60-year-old Jim Sterk of San Diego State. Sterk had recently been named the AD of the year by National Association of College Directors of Athletics and had guided San Diego to the nation’s third-highest combined winning percentage in football and men’s basketball (75.2) this decade. The basketball team was on a string of 72 consecutive home sellouts.
In 2016, in his first year at Missouri, Barry Odom guided the team to a 4-8 record. Bill Connelly, of rockmnation.com, said of the year, “Hopefully that was more about bad fortune than bad coaching, but one year isn’t going to tell us what we need to know in that regard.”
Connelly went on to say that for any first-year coach, that kind of a record was understandable and especially considering all the team had been through over the last year.
On Nov. 2, 2016, an athletic department tutor self-reported that she had performed coursework for students, informing Missouri of the type and amount of assistance she had been providing student-athletes. She had apparently been completing assignments, taking exams and, in one case, had done an entire online course for an athlete. The tutor had aided athletes in five sports.
The university reported the violations to the NCAA and, in conjunction with the NCAA, immediately began an investigation.
At the time, the tutor posted on her Facebook page that she had “knowingly participated in academic dishonesty in my position as a tutor” and that “it was encouraged, promoted, and supported by at least two Academic Coordinators for athletes in revenue-generating sports.” A few days later, she set up a GoFundMe page seeking donations to help with her “legal and living cost.”
An NCAA decision would eventually be announced in early January 2019.
In spring 2017, AD Sterk fired basketball coach Kim Anderson after three years and a 27-68 record.
“... the lack of on-court success has resulted in a significant drop in interest surrounding our program, and we could not afford for that to continue another year,” Sterk said.
Progress made in 2017 and 2018
In 2017, Odom and the Missouri Tigers appeared to be going in the right direction, as the team went 7-6 and played in the Texas Bowl, where they lost to Texas. The Tigers had started the season by winning only one of their first five games but won their last six regular-season games.
Odom was given a two-year contract extension that would make him the coach until 2022. But, little did he know, the clock was ticking.
On Jan. 26, 2018, just 12 days before their season opener, Sterk fired veteran softball coach Earleywine. At the time, Sterk said in a statement: “We have lost confidence in coach Earleywine’s leadership to foster the type of healthy environment we expect for our student-athletes, and as a result, believe it is in the program’s best interest to make a change at this time.”
In 2018, the Missouri football team went into the season with high hopes and great expectations — especially from AD Sterk.
“I think we can make great progress this year, but you guys have been around — you never know,” Sterk told the Kansas City Star. “So something happens to players or things that occur, so I think you have to take into account all of those things when you look at, at the end of the season, was this a successful season? I try to do that when I look at it. It’s not just wins and losses.”
Missouri, led by QB Drew Luck, finished the 2018 season with an 8-5 record and a berth in the Liberty Bowl, where they lost to Oklahoma State. The Tigers made it as high as No. 24 in the Associated Press Football Poll.
On Dec. 5, 2018, amidst interest from Louisville attempting to lure Odom away, the Ada High graduate received another two-year extension to 2024 and a salary raise to $3.05 million a year.
NCAA hammers Missouri
This year started with a resounding blow to Missouri athletics when the NCAA announced Level I violations – the most severe classification – for academic fraud on Jan. 31. Even though it concluded that the tutor was not pressured to do the athlete’s schoolwork by her superiors and cited Missouri for “exemplary cooperation” in the investigation, the penalties were shockingly severe.
According to a report by Daniel Jones in the Columbia Tribune, the penalties included, among other things:
• three years’ probation for the athletic department as well as recruiting restrictions.
• a 5% scholarship reduction and a one-year postseason ban for football, baseball and softball.
• A fine of $5,000 plus 1% of the budgets from football, baseball and softball.
Missouri immediately announced plans to appeal.
“We are shocked and dismayed by the penalties that have been imposed today and will aggressively fight for what is right,” Sterk said in a statement.
With no decision on the appeal rendered, the Missouri football team would go into the 2019 season not knowing whether it would be eligible for a bowl game or the postseason playoffs.
2019 was a roller coaster
The 2019 season started off with a loss to Wyoming. This was followed by five straight wins that raised the team’s record to 5-1. They were riding high and ranked No. 22.
However, five straight losses followed before a season-ending win at Arkansas to make the teams final record 6-6.
This made Odom’s four-year record as a head coach 25-25. Speculation then followed as to the coach’s future.
On Saturday morning (Dec. 7), Sterk informed Odom he would no longer be the coach at Missouri. By the terms of his contract, Odom will receive just short of $3 million for having been dismissed without cause.
“This decision was difficult to make but was necessary,” Sterk said. “As a program, we had tremendous momentum coming into the 2019 season with the opening of the new south end zone facility as well as other strategic investments in our football program. However, we lost a great deal of that energy during the last half of the season.”
Many felt that injuries that limited the team’s quarterback and to several on the defensive side of the ball had ruined a season that started with great promise, and that Sterk had let a coach go before the coach really had a chance to prove himself.
“The bickering between Odom backers and Sterk supporters has started. This happens any time a program makes a change before it becomes so obvious no one can object,” sports columnist Ben Frederickson, of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, said.
Odom said all the right things when he finally released a statement via his personal Twitter account.
“It has been such an honor to be the head football coach at The University of Missouri and live in this community for the past 20 years. From the first day that I was recruited by coach Larry Smith and stepped on campus as a student-athlete, this place became HOME. This was never just a job to me!” he said.
“I’m thankful for coach Gary Pinkel giving me an opportunity in college coaching ... I am so thankful for all of my players over the years, you guys have changed my life for the better. Thanks to my staff, you all gave Mizzou your best and our kids the support and platform to be successful. I wish the Mizzou Program all the best moving forward.”
For Barry Odom, his journey as the head football coach of the Missouri Tigers has ended. It was four years of twists and turns and ups and downs.
Now, the world waits to see the start of his next journey.
The Ada News’ sports editor, Jeff Cali, contributed to this report.
