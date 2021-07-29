A glance through the history of ECU Tiger football

East Central University has a storied history in collegiate football from the Elvan George coaching era to an NAIA national championship in 1993.
The Tigers captured their first Oklahoma Collegiate Conference championship in 1930 after posting an 8-1 record under head coach Polly Wallace.
But it was the George coaching era, from 1959-71 that launched the program into major prominence. The legendary head coach guided ECU to five OCC championships while posting a 90-42-5 record in 13 seasons.
George, considered by many as one of the greatest coaches in state history, was 253-86-14 in his entire coaching career, which included a long stint at Ada High School.
Longtime assistant coach Pat O’Neal took over the head coaching duties from George in 1972 and struggled through the first three seasons out of the gate, but ultimately led the Tigers to eight Oklahoma Intercollegiate Conference championships in 18 seasons.
O’Neal ran off three straight league championships from 1978-80 and four consecutive league crowns from 1984-87.
He also coached Brad Calip, the most decorated quarterback in school history. Calip, who played from 1981-84, held several school records, including touchdowns in a game (seven against Northwestern Oklahoma in 1982), touchdowns in a season (19 in 1984) and touchdowns in a career (49). He also held the career record for total yardage at 6,670 yards (3,264 rushing and 3,406 passing).
Because of his efforts, Calip is the only small college football player from Oklahoma to be named to the prestigious College Football Hall of Fame in South Bend, Ind.
Following the O’Neal coaching era, assistant Hank Walbrick took over and led the Tigers to a conference championship in 1992 and a national title in 1993.
That magical ‘93 season, behind the running of Tyler Jack, saw the Tigers go 10-3, including three- straight playoff victories over Western New Mexico (24-22), Arkansas-Monticello (27-0) and Glenville State (49-35).
The Tigers have produced 31 All-Americans, including 13 since becoming NCAA members: tailback Gerome Castleberry (2001), linebacker Kwame Ferguson (2002), defensive end Justin Brown (2004), punter Curtis Lilly (2006), defensive end Armonty Bryant (2010 and 2012), cornerback Dontae Smith (2011), defensive end Jason Catchings (2012), safety Fred Gaines (2013), offensive lineman Travis Hening (2014), wide receiver David Moore (2015), punter Jackson Preston (2018) and running back Ontario Douglas (2019).
Lilly, who led NCAA Division II in punting, was named to five All-American first teams, including the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Associated Press, Daktronics, D2Football. com and Don Hansen’s Football Gazette.
The Tigers have also produced six NFL Draft picks. The first ECU player to be picked in the NFL Draft was Herb Kane in 1944, who was the No. 32 pick (4th round) by the New York Giants. The next player selected in the draft was Ed Stewart, who was the 357th overall pick (14th round) by the Cleveland Browns in 1972.
In 1979, both Clifford Thrift and Mark Gastineau were drafted. Gastineau was the No. 41 overall pick (2nd round) by the New York Jets and Thrift was the No. 73 pick (3rd round) by the San Diego Chargers.
The newest NFL Draft pick was Armonty Bryant (2013), who was the 11th pick in the seventh round by the Cleveland Browns.
A year later Caleb Holley made it two years in a row for a Tiger in the pros after he was signed by the Buffalo Bills after being invited to attend mini- camp.
The next season saw Qumain Black sign a free agency deal with the Chicago Bears, making it three-straight seasons that a Tiger player had moved up to the NFL.
In 2015, the trend continued when Kevin Bowen signed a free agency deal with the Washington Redskins.
The 2016 season saw David Moore selected by the Seattle Seahawks as the eighth pick of the seventh round (No. 226 overall).
In 2018, Trinity Benson was selected by the Denver Broncos as an unsigned undrafted free agent.
