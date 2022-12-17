A few basketball thoughts, coaching memories

“The only reason a young man should go into coaching is that he just can’t live without it.” (Paul “Bear” Bryant)
I have a master’s degree in Behavioral Studies, but there are no degree, book, video, or classes that can prepare or guarantee success as a coach. It’s a life of highs and lows, of being a thankless job, and it can also be a very lonely profession if you internalize too much. I was blessed because when I internalized I had a wife who supported me unconditionally. Thank you, Kim.
Within the realm of psychology, the word IDENTITY can go many directions. We won’t go there now, but I will say this — the first year I coached was in 1973-74 as the ninth-grade basketball coach at Congress Junior High in Denton, Texas, and I learned that if I could be any one person on the earth I’d better be Alan Simpson.
This was my first job, the first team of my own and the BIG TIME is wherever you’re at for the moment. My team had gone 5-16 the previous year and finished last in the conference.
Our team started winning, and it was because we practiced hard and they were hungry to be coached by a real basketball coach. The previous two years they were coached by football coaches that didn’t care. Truth. I even got a call from the Athletic Director/Head Football coach who said our practices were too long. It was the only time in my life that I was told I worked too hard. Incidentally, the high school football team wasn’t winning. Maybe they needed to work harder.
Back to IDENTITY. My ninth-graders were 16-4 and doing exceptional. We had one game left, it was at home vs. Highland Park, Dallas, and the winner was conference champs. (Remember the Big Time is where you’re at). We had lost a close game at Highland Park earlier in the season and were confident about winning the conference at home the last game. And, then it happened...
I’d watched a college game on TV Saturday in which a huge upset occurred. The winning coach was asked after the game how they pulled it off, and he said, “I just told them to have fun.” Instantly, this became my mantra and pregame words for the Monday championship game vs. Highland Park.
Well, Monday night couldn’t come soon enough. We’re in the dressing room, we’ve got Highland Park right where we want them and I can now say those game-changing, magical words, “Guys, just have fun tonight.”
Well, it was no fun getting our butts kicked that night. It was the first and last time I ever told my team to “just have fun”.
We ended up with a 16-5 record and second place in the conference, which was a huge improvement over 5-16 and last place the previous year. It was also safe to say that the IDENTITY of Alan Simpson as a basketball coach was changed forever. When it comes to IDENTITY, just be me and never plagiarize someone else.
How the worm turned
Sometimes players need to feel loose before a huge game. In December 1981 we’re playing Ada High in the finals of the Byng Tournament. (This is probably the greatest Ada team ever. They destroyed Millwood in the 1982 state finals and were led by David Taylor and Derrick Halcomb). Incredible high school players who went on to become good collegian players, too.
The Byng Tournament was huge back then, and we weren’t supposed to be in the finals but had upset perennial power, OKC Douglass on Friday in overtime. On Saturday morning I go digging for a worm and finally found a nice, fat one. I put it in a cup with dirt and take it to our locker room and put it in a vacant locker.
That night we’re sitting in our locker room while the Ada and Byng girls are playing in the finals before a packed house of over 3,000 fans. The place is bedlam.
I told my kids to sit and listen to a story. An old Eskimo and young Eskimo were ice fishing. The old one is catching fish, and the young one isn’t catching anything. Finally, the young Eskimo says, “I don’t get it, we’re both using the same bait but you’re killing me. What’s up?” The old man responded with a muffled voice and reaches deep into his jaw, pulls out a wiggly worm and says, “I keep my worms warm as long as I can.”
By now my kids are dumbfounded and asking themselves what this has to do with basketball. At that time, I retrieved my worm from the locker, pulled it from the cup and said, “Fellas sometimes a guy has to do whatever it takes to be successful “. Then, I ate the worm. The players stormed out of the locker room and…we lost the game.
Would I do it again? Sure, but with a little BBQ sauce.
Make peace not war
Before a big game, relax and be in control of the situation. In 1998, we’re playing at Dale, who was really good and coached by Hall of Famer Don Dodd.
The official that came out first to the scorer’s desk was an official I’d had a rift with previously. It was awkward, but knowing that it was going to be a tough game I took the initiative to humble myself and go talk to him. Okay...maybe kiss some butt, anyway, he was surprised. I said I was sorry about the previous game, and he said, “That’s OK, I didn’t do a good job that night and I wasn’t feeling good either”.
At that moment I looked to the other end and his partner who had one arm (really) was standing against the wall stretching, so I seized the moment and said, “Thanks, Charlie, but how do you feel tonight”? He said, “Oh, I feel great tonight”! Then, I said, “Great, because your partner looks like he could use a good hand tonight “. Charlie looked at his partner, looked at me, and cracked up laughing.
It “broke the ice” and tension between us and to this day I feel like we had a couple of close calls go our way late in the game, and we won in overtime. Being such a rat race, a basketball coach should always be looking for a chance to gain an “edge”.
Basketball coaching staffs get larger now. Some high schools have five on staff, and colleges may have six to eight. During timeouts, all the coaches, “circle the wagons” and talk amongst themselves while the players wait. I call this “Committee Coaching”.
The head coach needs to be talking to his team, having eye-to-eye contact and challenging his players. I don’t get it and I’m not saying to not use assistants. I will say this, “ If Moses had depended on a committee those Hebrews would still be in Egypt”.
No rest for JJ
“Don’t EVER, EVER, take a player out of the game who’s playing great”. (Wayne Cobb). There’s a reason he’s a six-time Hall of Famer. I always took this advice from the Master, Wayne Cobb. Some coaches have substitution rules or whatever, but if an opposing coach takes a player out of the game who’s killing my team I say, “Thank You”.
In 1992, we’re playing Millwood in the state finals, and our JJ Brown is just killing the Falcons. They’re trying to deny him the ball, trap him, run in fresh players to guard him, etc. Nothing worked.
But, I’ll tell you what DID work that day — JJ Brown stayed in the game, and he never left the court. I never gave Hall of Famer, Varyl Franklin a chance to say, “Thank You, Alan”.
At one time late in the game, JJ needed a breather. I told him, “You can rest tomorrow”. We defeated Millwood that day 66-56, and JJ set a 3A finals record by scoring 41 points. It was the kind of game where Legends are made.
If I’m going to the Kentucky Derby I want to take a thoroughbred. I’m not taking a mule. Thanks for the memories, JJ Brown.
