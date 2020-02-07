A family that bowls together, pranks together

One of the things I like best about our bowling leagues is the camaraderie between the different teams.
Some say it’s more like a family than a league, on Monday nights for sure. And like most families of three or more children, there is most often an agitator. You know, that one person who likes to joke, prank, pick on and aggravate all in good fun.
The bowler who most fits that description in the Monday Night Mixers is Charlie Berryman. He is the most good-hearted fellow one can meet. He is always the first to offer help if needed.
Yet, if a bowling ball ends up on another lane, or a purse is moved, or shoes are taken ... This past Monday, Teeoti Jimenez told me “One of these days, I’m going to get him back.”
I asked her what she would have in mind.
“Just beating him up,” she said with a laugh.
When thinking about just one particular thing “Uncle Charlie” does, Jimenez said, “It’s easier to say what he doesn’t do!”
“He’s always hiding my phone, my purse, my drinks and even my bowling bag,” she continued. “One time he took my purse down the lanes asking everyone if they wanted a new purse.”
Oh, but there’s more.
“There are times he pulls my hair, or he will cut in front of me in line,” she said. “When I get onto him, he acts like he doesn’t hear me, or he’ll tell random people in the center that I’m crazy and they should watch out for me.”
Still, Jiminez said the prankster is a keeper.
“I will say even though I bowl with him on Mondays and six games every other Sunday on the Travel League, bowling definitely wouldn’t be the same without him. He’s a mess,” she said.
It is unique personalities like these which make bowling the Monday and Tuesday night leagues so interesting and fun.
———o———
Just a reminder bowlers, if you plan to bowl in the Ada Open Tournament, entries must be in by the extended deadline of Feb. 16.
The tournament is scheduled for Feb. 29-March 1 at the LazerZone Family Fun Center. Start times are 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Entry fee is $50 for doubles and $25 for singles. There will also be a team event. Teams will consist of four members of any combination of men or women.
The tournament will be handicapped 80% of 220.
For more information or to pick up an entry form, contact Ken Hoyle or Robbin George at the LazerZone.
———o———
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 22 of 36)
1 Misfits 15
2 Tatum Trucking 10.5
3 KaCee Bar 10.5
4 Snap On 10
5 Gutter Done 10
6 B&S Construction 10
7 NAPA 9
8 The Bowling Stones 9
9 Splitz & Giggles 8.5
10 Spare Me 7
11 Split Decision 6.5
12 The Gutter Gang 6.5
13 Native Strikers 5
14 Rob’s ProShop 4.5
15 Strike-A-Lacka 4
16 The Replacements 1
Top Scores
Scratch game team: SnapOn – 765, Misfits – 746, Native Strikers — 709.
Scratch series team: SnapOn – 2223, Misfits – 2126, Native Strikers – 2084.
Men’s scratch game: Cody Iverson – 234, James Ross — 231, Bruce Fish — 223.
Men’s scratch series: James Ross – 609, Joe Thomas – 608, Brandon Hardin – 607.
Women’s scratch game: Lisa John – 185, Phileen Campbell – 161, Teeoti Jimenez – 155.
Women’s scratch series: Lisa John – 468, Teeoti Jimenez – 455, Skye Buck — 442.
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week 22 of 36)
1 R2D2 and C 60
2 Rob’s ProShop 59.5
3 Ben’s TV 49.5
4 D’JAVu 42
5 Bronson’s Body Shop 40
6 Misfits 35
7 Pin Pals 30.5
8 Bush 20.5
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Bronson’s Body – 814, Ben’s TV – 752, R2D2 and C – 706.
Scratch series team: Bronson’s Body – 2304, Ben’s TV – 2043, Rob’s ProShop — 1890.
Men’s scratch game: Ken Hoyle — 289, Josh Dean — 2257, Jim Rice — 234.
Men’s scratch series: Ken Hoyle – 675, Josh Dean – 674, Randy Goodman – 622.
Women’s scratch game: Tricia Rose – 199, Teeoti Jimenez – 1199, Rebecca Williams — 167.
Women’s scratch series: Teeoti Jimenez – 497, Tricia Rose – 471, Carey Brantley — 614.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.