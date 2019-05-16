A closer look at the Norman softball regional

NORMAN — The NCAA softball Norman Regional, scheduled to run Friday through Sunday, includes Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
OU opens the regional with UMBC, which won the America East tournament. The Sooners and Retrievers will play at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The game will air on ESPN2 and will follow a 6 p.m. contest between Wisconsin and Notre Dame.
If the Sooners top the Retrievers, they’ll face the winner of Wisconsin-Notre Dame on Saturday for a spot in Sunday’s regional final. A loss to UMBC on Friday would put OU in an elimination game on Saturday.
Here’s a look at all the teams:
No. 1 Oklahoma
Record: 49-2
NFCA rank: No. 1
RPI: No. 1
Last 10: 10-0
The skinny: OU won the Big 12 regular-season championship with an 18-0 conference record and has won an NCAA single-season record 39-consecutive games.
No. 2 Notre Dame
Record: 36-16
NFCA rank: N/A
RPI: 34
Last 10: 9-1
The skinny: Notre Dame won 10 straight games before most recently losing to defending national champion Florida State. The Irish offense features ACC Player of the Year Cait Brooks, who’s hit a school single-season record 20 home runs in 2019.
No. 3 Wisconsin
Record: 40-12
NFCA rank: N/A
RPI: 38
Last 10: 8-4
The skinny: The Badgers are in the NCAA tournament for a third consecutive year and for the eighth time in program history after bowing out of the Big Ten tournament in the semifinal round.
No. 4 UMBC
Record: 30-22
NFCA rank: N/A
RPI: 204
Last 10: 7-3
The skinny: The Retrievers, led by America East Pitcher of the Year Courtney Coppersmith, are in the NCAA field after winning their conference tournament to steal an automatic bid.
