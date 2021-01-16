KONAWA — The Latta Lady Panthers got big efforts from post players Trinity Cotanny and Taryn Batterton and pushed past Konawa 64-21 on the road Thursday night.
Latta, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, improved to 7-2 on the year while Konawa dropped to 0-6.
In the boys game, Konawa turned back Latta 30-25. No details were made available from that contest as press time.
Cotanny, a 6-1 junior, finished with 21 points and four rebounds, while Batterton — who is listed at 6-2 — followed with 15 points.
“Our guards did a really good of getting the ball inside so we could take advantage of our size,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk.
Latta finished with 14 assists on 27 made shots.
Super sub Jaylee Willis scored 11 points and sank 3-of-4 3-pointers for the Lady Panthers.
“Jaylee had her best offensive game of the season,” Plunk said.
Caitlyn Byrd and Carson Dean also hit 3-pointers for Latta. Dean also dished out five assists.
Latta led 15-6 after the first quarter and left the Lady Tigers behind with a 39-3 run over the middle two frames.
Konawa was without head coach Bryan Lyon for its fourth straight contest due to COVID-19 concerns. Assistant coach April Willis assumed the KHS coaching duties in Lyon’s absence.
The Lady Tigers were led by Sarah Gee with eight points. Skyler Reavis added five points for the hosts.
Latta traveled to Okemah Friday night and will host local power Stratford — No. 10 in Class 2A — on Tuesday.
Konawa hosted Earlsboro on Friday and travels to Allen Tuesday.
Tupelo girls
manhandle Macomb
MACOMB — The Tupelo Lady Tigers got off to a hot start and cruised past Macomb 44-27 in a Thursday night road game.
Tupelo evened its record at 3-3 while Macomb plunged to 3-12.
The Tupelo boys dropped a 50-46 decision to the Hornets but no other information was available at press time.
The Lady Tigers raced to a 13-2 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Hornets stayed within 26-17 by halftime but Tupelo outscored Macomb 18-10 over the final two quarters to pull away.
Ava Sliger paced the THS offense with 12 points, while Breonna D’Aguanno followed with 10. Kylee Watson also reached double figures in the balanced Tupelo attack with 10 points.
Mariah Carolina paced Macomb with eight points, while Kahleen Dabbs and Lily Edwards added six points apiece.
Tupelo hosted Milburn Friday night and hosts Coleman on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.