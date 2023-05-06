STRATFORD — Following are the 2022-23 All-Pontotoc Conference basketball awards as voted on by league coaches:
Coaches of the Year
Girls: Mark Savage, Stratford
Boys: Jonathon Hurt, Vanoss
Conference Champions
BOYS
High School: Vanoss, Allen and Roff
Runner up: Stratford
Junior High: Vanoss and Allen
Runner Up: Tupelo and Stonewall
GIRLS
High School: Stratford
Runner Up: Vanoss
Junior High: Calvin
Runner Up: Stratford
GIRLS ALL-CONFERENCE
Avery Ellis Vanoss
E’Niyah Holmes Calvin
Morgan Boyles Stratford
Madi Faust Vanoss
Lundyn Anderson Stratford
Cherish Woodward Allen
Jakobi Worcester Stonewall
Chloe Eldred Roff
Kylee Watson Tupelo
Faith Ross Stonewall
Caidence Cross Vanoss
HONORABLE MENTION
Allen: Kaylee Davis, Ava Laden, Addison Prentice, Stoney Cully and Brooklyn Sanders.
Asher: Ryleigh Reeser, Cadence Leba and Alexis Johnston.
Calvin: Mena Harrison, Andi Winningham, Nariah Bump and Eryanna Holmes.
Roff: Breana Britt and Shelby Ensey.
Stonewall: Lily Wyche.
Tupelo: Vanessa Gutierrez.
Stratford: Kourtney Willingham, Shawnda McMillen, Jaelee Korzan and Trinity Bess.
Vanoss: Jacee Underwood and Trinity Belcher.
BOYS ALL-CONFERENCE
Carter Perry Vanoss
Tallen Bagwell Roff
Brayden Tatum Allen
Garrett Nix Allen
Cody Airington Tupelo
Brayden Cannon Vanoss
Walker Chandler Stratford
Ashton Bierce Stonewall
Cade Baldridge Roff
Dylan Reed Roff
HONORABLE MENTION
Allen: Easton Ledo and Tagus Howard.
Asher: Garrett Leba.
Calvin: Nevan Bump
Roff: Brand Wilson, Bill McCarter and Easton Riddle.
Stonewall: Mika Matt, Taegus Pogue and Jamison Carrington.
Stratford: Hunter Morton, Axel McKinney and Nolan Hall.
Tupelo: Dalton O’Dell and Davin Weller.
Vanoss: Logan Hulbutta and Layne Thrower.
