STRATFORD — Following are the 2022-23 All-Pontotoc Conference basketball awards as voted on by league coaches:

Coaches of the Year

Girls: Mark Savage, Stratford

Boys: Jonathon Hurt, Vanoss

Conference Champions

BOYS

High School: Vanoss, Allen and Roff

Runner up: Stratford

Junior High: Vanoss and Allen

Runner Up: Tupelo and Stonewall

GIRLS

High School: Stratford

Runner Up: Vanoss

Junior High: Calvin

Runner Up: Stratford

GIRLS ALL-CONFERENCE

Avery Ellis Vanoss

E’Niyah Holmes Calvin

Morgan Boyles Stratford

Madi Faust Vanoss

Lundyn Anderson Stratford

Cherish Woodward Allen

Jakobi Worcester Stonewall

Chloe Eldred Roff

Kylee Watson Tupelo

Faith Ross Stonewall

Caidence Cross Vanoss

HONORABLE MENTION

Allen: Kaylee Davis, Ava Laden, Addison Prentice, Stoney Cully and Brooklyn Sanders.

Asher: Ryleigh Reeser, Cadence Leba and Alexis Johnston.

Calvin: Mena Harrison, Andi Winningham, Nariah Bump and Eryanna Holmes.

Roff: Breana Britt and Shelby Ensey.

Stonewall: Lily Wyche.

Tupelo: Vanessa Gutierrez.

Stratford: Kourtney Willingham, Shawnda McMillen, Jaelee Korzan and Trinity Bess.

Vanoss: Jacee Underwood and Trinity Belcher.

 BOYS ALL-CONFERENCE

Carter Perry Vanoss

Tallen Bagwell Roff

Brayden Tatum Allen

Garrett Nix Allen

Cody Airington Tupelo

Brayden Cannon Vanoss

Walker Chandler Stratford

Ashton Bierce Stonewall

Cade Baldridge Roff

Dylan Reed Roff

HONORABLE MENTION

Allen: Easton Ledo and Tagus Howard.

Asher: Garrett Leba.

Calvin: Nevan Bump

Roff: Brand Wilson, Bill McCarter and Easton Riddle.

Stonewall: Mika Matt, Taegus Pogue and Jamison Carrington.

Stratford: Hunter Morton, Axel McKinney and Nolan Hall.

Tupelo: Dalton O’Dell and Davin Weller.

Vanoss: Logan Hulbutta and Layne Thrower.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you