2023 Ada News All-Star Classic Rosters

Following are the rosters for the 49th annual Ada News All-Star Classic to be held Monday, May 22 inside Vanoss High School's Kenneth D. Smith Fieldhouse.
The girls game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow at 8 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 per student. Preliminary rounds for the 3-point Shoot Out and Slam Dunk Contest will begin at 4 p.m. Those contests are open to any varsity player in the area (not just seniors).
EAST GIRLS
Maycee Davis Allen
Adyson Caton Byng
Laney Waters Byng
Whittany Spangler Moss
Alina Rangel Sasakwa
Elle Odom Sasakwa
Kylee Watson Tupelo
Madi Faust Vanoss
Trinity Belcher Vanoss
Jacee Underwood Vanoss
Alternates: Jaylyn Isaacs, Konawa; Cednei Hulbutta, Sasakwa; Laci Story, Moss.
Head coach: Rikki Wolfe, Sasakwa.
WEST GIRLS
Mena Harrison Calvin
Bready Wardrope Coalgate
Chloe Eldred Roff
Breana Britt Roff
Lundyn Anderson Stratford
Morgan Boyles Stratford
Kourtney Willingham Stratford
Hailey McMillen Sulphur
Randie Rogers, Sulphur
Abby Salter Sulphur
Alternates: Shawnda McMillen, Stratford; Jo Jo Bettes, Roff; Nariah Bump, Calvin.
Head coach: Mark Savage, Stratford.
EAST BOYS
Garrett Leba Asher
Ryan Hamilton Byng
Zack Reavis Konawa
Christian Matchie Konawa
Trenton Golden Moss
Shaun Franks Sasakwa
Cody Airington Tupelo
Carter Perry Vanoss
Brayden Cannon Vanoss
Nate Sheppard Vanoss
Alternates: Racer McBride, Moss; Leo Kuestersteffen, Konawa; Nahum Grant-Louie, Byng.
Head Coach: Leander Yellowfish, Konawa.
WEST BOYS
Andrew Hughes Ada
Jack Morris Ada
Nevon Bump Calvin
Ashton Cagle Coalgate
Tallen Bagwell Roff
Dylan Reed Roff
Cade Baldridge Roff
Davion Willis Sulphur
Caleb Phelps Stonewall
Hunter Morton Stratford
Alternates: Braden Mclean of Holdenville; Cooper Patterson, Ada; Easton Riddle, Roff.
Head Coach: Grant Bates, Sulphur.
———o———
Players for the West teams will wear white or light-colored uniforms on game day and will be the home team on the scoreboard, while the players on the East team will dress in dark suits and be visitors on the scoreboard. All-Star coaches will contact their players to set up at least one practice date.
Any area coach who knows of players who will not be able to participate in the All-Star Classic is urged to contact The Ada News sports department or the All-Star Classic coach as soon as possible so a replacement can be named.
