2023 Ada News All-Star Classic Rosters

Following are the rosters for the 49th annual Ada News All-Star Classic to be held Monday, May 22 inside Vanoss High School's Kenneth D. Smith Fieldhouse.

The girls game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow at 8 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 per student. Preliminary rounds for the 3-point Shoot Out and Slam Dunk Contest will begin at 4 p.m. Those contests are open to any varsity player in the area (not just seniors).

EAST GIRLS

Maycee Davis Allen

Adyson Caton Byng

Laney Waters Byng

Whittany Spangler Moss

Alina Rangel Sasakwa

Elle Odom Sasakwa

Kylee Watson Tupelo

Madi Faust Vanoss

Trinity Belcher Vanoss

Jacee Underwood Vanoss

Alternates: Jaylyn Isaacs, Konawa; Cednei Hulbutta, Sasakwa; Laci Story, Moss.

Head coach: Rikki Wolfe, Sasakwa.

 WEST GIRLS

Mena Harrison Calvin

Bready Wardrope Coalgate

Chloe Eldred Roff

Breana Britt Roff

Lundyn Anderson Stratford

Morgan Boyles Stratford

Kourtney Willingham Stratford

Hailey McMillen Sulphur

Randie Rogers, Sulphur

Abby Salter Sulphur

Alternates: Shawnda McMillen, Stratford; Jo Jo Bettes, Roff; Nariah Bump, Calvin.

Head coach: Mark Savage, Stratford.

EAST BOYS

Garrett Leba Asher

Ryan Hamilton Byng

Zack Reavis Konawa

Christian Matchie Konawa

Trenton Golden Moss

Shaun Franks Sasakwa

Cody Airington Tupelo

Carter Perry Vanoss

Brayden Cannon Vanoss

Nate Sheppard Vanoss

Alternates: Racer McBride, Moss; Leo Kuestersteffen, Konawa; Nahum Grant-Louie, Byng.

Head Coach: Leander Yellowfish, Konawa.

WEST BOYS

Andrew Hughes Ada

Jack Morris Ada

Nevon Bump Calvin

Ashton Cagle Coalgate

Tallen Bagwell Roff

Dylan Reed Roff

Cade Baldridge Roff

Davion Willis Sulphur

Caleb Phelps Stonewall

Hunter Morton Stratford

Alternates: Braden Mclean of Holdenville; Cooper Patterson, Ada; Easton Riddle, Roff.

Head Coach: Grant Bates, Sulphur.

———o———

Players for the West teams will wear white or light-colored uniforms on game day and will be the home team on the scoreboard, while the players on the East team will dress in dark suits and be visitors on the scoreboard. All-Star coaches will contact their players to set up at least one practice date.

Any area coach who knows of players who will not be able to participate in the All-Star Classic is urged to contact The Ada News sports department or the All-Star Classic coach as soon as possible so a replacement can be named.

