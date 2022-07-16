2022 Fireball Classic Results

Following are the complete results from the 2022 Fireball Classic, held on Monday, July 4, at Wintersmith Park in Ada:

HALF MARATHON

Andrew Leahey 1:15:07

Kyle McKinley 1:15:46

Larry Filer 1:19:11

Vincent Holle 1:20:21

Darin Smith 1:24:33

Ryan Hill 1:29:55

Jeremy Green 1:31:51

Cody Perreault 1:33:35

Jacob Jones 1:38:44

Nicky Atkins 1:42:15

James Monroe 1:45:49

Jessica Bryant 1:46:58

Ryan Roberts 1:47:03

Paul Lotter 1:48:42

Bo Chesser 1:50:15

Brian Epps 1:51:22

Susan Cope 1:53:23

Corry Tyler 1:53:24

Trevin Vass 1:53:36

Meredith Hadley 1:54:33

Maxwell Johnson 1:55:03

Jake Walker 1:56:50

Cynthia Carr 1:57:50

Genieve Fleet 2:02:22

Adrienne Rustin 2:02:24

Scott Wright 2:02:36

Nick Stowers 2:03:52

Vanessa Holland 2:10:18

Chenai Fincher 2:11:41

Amanda Lopez 2:26:44

Owen Garretson 2:35:30

Brian Joachims 2:46:26

Dianna Sulser 3:02:29

Teddy Allen 3:02:32

Kayla West 3:19:40

10K RUN

Lu Bouanga 35:01

Andrew Call 38:44

Luciana Bartholomew 39:50

Logan Blackburn 41:09

Brianna Deangelis 42:24

Joshua Carney 44:32

Valerie DeAngelis 48:27

Brayden Battershell 50:19

Bradley Craig 52:08

Kevin Doyle 52:22

Austin Weeks 52:45

Elliot Riden 52:49

Billy McFatridge 52:54

Todd Williamson 53:05

Nathan Smith 54:32

Tommy Vass 54:37

Jennifer Matthews 55:03

Jay Wiles 55:13

Naty Martinez 56:13

Laura Anderson 56:17

Amber Handke 56:17

Tara Priest 56:33

Macey Sexton 56:36

Keith Thurber 57:42

Kashaun Barber 57:43

Matt Sweatt 57:59

A-Yo Jones 58:28

Noah Wiles 59:19

Michael Riden 59:37

Dewey Guthrie 59:43

Thomas Bolitho 1:00:58

Mahate Parker 1:01:11

Josh Attebery 1:01:56

Erika Lara 1:01:58

Shay Mullins 1:02:05

Anna Wiles 1:03:06

David Dirrim 1:03:43

Laura Wright 1:04:09

Sali Kennedy 1:05:26

Lesli Barrett 1:05:57

Monte Taylor 1:07:12

Matt Rodebush 1:07:39

Brittany Barnes 1:07:40

Roger Wallace 1:08:21

Jamie Cristelli 1:08:24

Victoria Cole 1:11:52

Crystalle Evans 1:13:53

Jacob Parkison 1:15:47

Ali Lawson 1:16:10

Charity Eakens 1:16:11

Sheila Contos 1:16:39

Andrew Abelli 1:17:18

Amber Guthrie 1:18:35

Tiffany Lane 1:19:17

Jeff Mcgaha 1:19:57

Blaine Smith 1:20:42

Kristina Abelli 1:22:43

Susie Christy 1:23:31

Donna Kilmurray 1:42:47

Mary Hord 1:45:14

5K RUN

Zander Wood 18:06

Alexander Porter 19:25

Ivan Huerta 19:39

Ezekiel Griffin 20:08

Dallas Abbott 20:28

Thomas Yahola 20:47

Huston Holder 21:02

Josiah Biles 22:32

Caleb Biles 22:32

Daniel Manuel 22:58

Aden Evans 23:02

Curt Carlos 23:15

Kaylee DeAngelis 23:22

Cadence Carlos 23:39

Jaymon PoorBuffalo 23:47

Mason Salter 23:51

Abby Salter 23:51

Eduardo Hernandez 23:53

Jackson Prather 23:54

Henry McLellan 23:57

Christian Nugent 23:57

Kaleb Madron 24:15

Jake Williams 24:16

James Grimes 24:20

Mickey Borgsmiller 24:25

Brent Rustin 24:27

Wyatt Clark 24:58

Daxton Frazier 25:00

Hannah Priest 25:19

Joe Noble 25:20

Sheicona Gilmore 25:47

Jesse Lambert 25:52

Maci Clary 26:13

Clint Morgan 26:16

Daityn Webb 26:21

Bradley Butler 26:23

Jose Montalva 26:33

Mark Bratcher 27:32

Dakotah Farmer 27:36

Scott White 27:42

Zach Radford 27:44

Zach Sullivan 27:53

Jon Kimmel 28:08

Justin Noble 28:09

Bethany Cypert 28:10

Travis Hall 28:12

David Bowen 28:15

Richard Rackley 28:23

Darrell Roberson 28:25

Carter Matthews 28:41

John Englutt 28:56

Joshua Priddle 29:01

Marilyn Simulescu 29:12

Kayla Nickell 29:13

Mark Medlock 29:19

Jay Carroll 29:21

William Speed 29:21

Timothy Butler 29:30

Kalen Thompson 29:31

Madisyn Handke 29:34

Cari Denson 29:37

Addison Hall 29:39

Christopher Peters 30:00

Jay LaValley 30:10

Kendra Waldrop 30:15

Joni Moore 30:22

Brian Tate 30:26

Blaise Manuel 30:31

Kyle Stuart 30:32

Sarah Jones 30:48

Michael Cole 30:57

Hayley Germany 31:07

Floy Tabor 31:11

Cortney Blackburn 31:12

Claudette Wellington 31:20

Caleb Clary 31:23

Cortland Chiles 31:45

Kellye Griffin 31:55

Hailee Brown 32:03

Trevor Sutton 32:13

Chris Tiger 32:17

Jane Clark 32:18

Terry Scott 32:23

Beck Landrum 32:48

Sharla Frederick 32:53

Abbey Toombs 32:59

April Tatum 33:06

Leonard Monroe 33:12

Kellen Stuart 33:17

Danielle O’Daniel 33:21

Amy Cole 33:40

Mckennon Tyler 33:49

Kayden Hardcastle 33:59

Brie Grimes 34:03

Melinda Hubble 34:18

Rachel Sullivan 34:21

David Henderson 34:26

Shelly LaValley 34:50

Benny Edwards 34:52

Kate Denson 34:53

Chantay Dimambro 35:19

Brianna Stick 35:41

Taran Williams 36:05

Kelli Lowry 36:20

Marc Swarowsky 36:21

Abigail Akerman 36:31

Katie Akerman 36:32

Jack Emerson 36:33

Ann Nguyen 36:55

Kyle Wood 36:56

Kaitlyn Atkeson 37:04

Timothy Rhynes 37:08

Olivia Hamilton 37:24

Stephanie Reid 37:24

Jim Lawson 37:30

Melaina Parkison 37:31

Holly Stuart 37:35

Kenny Moore 37:36

Leahna West 37:42

Mahon Bear 37:45

Shundiin Bohan 37:58

Stephanie Wright 38:05

Shilene Rogers 38:08

Blake Osteen 38:15

Tina Cathey 38:18

Paul Christy 38:21

Emmy Splichal 38:22

Tanner Landrum 38:25

Courtney Chronister 38:51

Ximena Martinez 38:54

Alison Stowers 38:58

Sarah Mackey 39:58

Gabriel Marshall 40:28

Rebecca Lambert 40:47

Elyse Splichal 41:03

Mike Hall 41:09

Charlie Wood 41:10

Mercy Nevland 41:46

Taylor Manuel 41:48

Paul Emrich 41:48

Chelsea Green 42:35

Gary Wood 42:36

Amy Barrett 42:55

Matthew Curtis 43:37

Don Tidwell 44:08

Debra Noble 44:38

Ted Frye 44:45

Colsen Tyler 44:54

Katie Tyler 45:04

Sid Griffin 45:16

Minisa Wheeler 46:32

Teresa Parkey 48:00

Oriana McElwee 48:01

Jeffrey Gibson 49:07

Anh Gibson 49:08

Hollie Marion 49:15

Abigail Gray 49:15

Benjamin Piedra 49:23

David Frederick 49:29

Cheyenne Wellington 49:44

Jayne Nickell 49:58

Conni Eckstein 50:17

Shelby Reed 50:28

Katie Sears 50:28

Gary Curry 50:48

Calli Henderson 51:07

Martha Kilgore 51:29

Carol Bridges 51:30

Amber Good 52:45

Destini Anderson 52:47

Julio Enriquez 52:58

Roberta Lanier 53:18

Alicia Smith 53:19

Kylee O’Dell 53:28

Haylie Kile 53:35

Nancy Enriquez 53:48

Skeeter Hogue 54:05

Katia Rustin 54:28

Savannah Burwell 54:55

Leta Burwell 54:55

Lanette Forbes 55:25

Hugh Forbes 55:25

Phillip Capshaw 55:39

Bessie Seals 55:41

Tisha Booth 55:45

Carl Rutledge 55:47

Melissa Oxford 55:48

Judy Goforth Parker 55:54

Jalinda Kelley 55:55

Marleigh McClure 56:10

Caleb Shirtum 56:14

Scottie Coker 56:14

Shane Coker 56:19

Jessica Tilley 58:02

Steve Tilley 58:19

Maggie Frye 58:20

Ronald Hoover 58:27

Myra Ragsdale 58:50

Teresa Little 59:16

Patti Briggs 59:45

Miranda Byrd 59:51

Caitlyn Byrd 59:51

Tamra Byrd 59:52

Chasity Stone 59:54

Kelsey Williamson 1:03:15

KB Farley 1:12:12

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you