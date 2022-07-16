2022 Fireball Classic Results

Following are the complete results from the 2022 Fireball Classic, held on Monday, July 4, at Wintersmith Park in Ada:
HALF MARATHON
Andrew Leahey 1:15:07
Kyle McKinley 1:15:46
Larry Filer 1:19:11
Vincent Holle 1:20:21
Darin Smith 1:24:33
Ryan Hill 1:29:55
Jeremy Green 1:31:51
Cody Perreault 1:33:35
Jacob Jones 1:38:44
Nicky Atkins 1:42:15
James Monroe 1:45:49
Jessica Bryant 1:46:58
Ryan Roberts 1:47:03
Paul Lotter 1:48:42
Bo Chesser 1:50:15
Brian Epps 1:51:22
Susan Cope 1:53:23
Corry Tyler 1:53:24
Trevin Vass 1:53:36
Meredith Hadley 1:54:33
Maxwell Johnson 1:55:03
Jake Walker 1:56:50
Cynthia Carr 1:57:50
Genieve Fleet 2:02:22
Adrienne Rustin 2:02:24
Scott Wright 2:02:36
Nick Stowers 2:03:52
Vanessa Holland 2:10:18
Chenai Fincher 2:11:41
Amanda Lopez 2:26:44
Owen Garretson 2:35:30
Brian Joachims 2:46:26
Dianna Sulser 3:02:29
Teddy Allen 3:02:32
Kayla West 3:19:40
10K RUN
Lu Bouanga 35:01
Andrew Call 38:44
Luciana Bartholomew 39:50
Logan Blackburn 41:09
Brianna Deangelis 42:24
Joshua Carney 44:32
Valerie DeAngelis 48:27
Brayden Battershell 50:19
Bradley Craig 52:08
Kevin Doyle 52:22
Austin Weeks 52:45
Elliot Riden 52:49
Billy McFatridge 52:54
Todd Williamson 53:05
Nathan Smith 54:32
Tommy Vass 54:37
Jennifer Matthews 55:03
Jay Wiles 55:13
Naty Martinez 56:13
Laura Anderson 56:17
Amber Handke 56:17
Tara Priest 56:33
Macey Sexton 56:36
Keith Thurber 57:42
Kashaun Barber 57:43
Matt Sweatt 57:59
A-Yo Jones 58:28
Noah Wiles 59:19
Michael Riden 59:37
Dewey Guthrie 59:43
Thomas Bolitho 1:00:58
Mahate Parker 1:01:11
Josh Attebery 1:01:56
Erika Lara 1:01:58
Shay Mullins 1:02:05
Anna Wiles 1:03:06
David Dirrim 1:03:43
Laura Wright 1:04:09
Sali Kennedy 1:05:26
Lesli Barrett 1:05:57
Monte Taylor 1:07:12
Matt Rodebush 1:07:39
Brittany Barnes 1:07:40
Roger Wallace 1:08:21
Jamie Cristelli 1:08:24
Victoria Cole 1:11:52
Crystalle Evans 1:13:53
Jacob Parkison 1:15:47
Ali Lawson 1:16:10
Charity Eakens 1:16:11
Sheila Contos 1:16:39
Andrew Abelli 1:17:18
Amber Guthrie 1:18:35
Tiffany Lane 1:19:17
Jeff Mcgaha 1:19:57
Blaine Smith 1:20:42
Kristina Abelli 1:22:43
Susie Christy 1:23:31
Donna Kilmurray 1:42:47
Mary Hord 1:45:14
5K RUN
Zander Wood 18:06
Alexander Porter 19:25
Ivan Huerta 19:39
Ezekiel Griffin 20:08
Dallas Abbott 20:28
Thomas Yahola 20:47
Huston Holder 21:02
Josiah Biles 22:32
Caleb Biles 22:32
Daniel Manuel 22:58
Aden Evans 23:02
Curt Carlos 23:15
Kaylee DeAngelis 23:22
Cadence Carlos 23:39
Jaymon PoorBuffalo 23:47
Mason Salter 23:51
Abby Salter 23:51
Eduardo Hernandez 23:53
Jackson Prather 23:54
Henry McLellan 23:57
Christian Nugent 23:57
Kaleb Madron 24:15
Jake Williams 24:16
James Grimes 24:20
Mickey Borgsmiller 24:25
Brent Rustin 24:27
Wyatt Clark 24:58
Daxton Frazier 25:00
Hannah Priest 25:19
Joe Noble 25:20
Sheicona Gilmore 25:47
Jesse Lambert 25:52
Maci Clary 26:13
Clint Morgan 26:16
Daityn Webb 26:21
Bradley Butler 26:23
Jose Montalva 26:33
Mark Bratcher 27:32
Dakotah Farmer 27:36
Scott White 27:42
Zach Radford 27:44
Zach Sullivan 27:53
Jon Kimmel 28:08
Justin Noble 28:09
Bethany Cypert 28:10
Travis Hall 28:12
David Bowen 28:15
Richard Rackley 28:23
Darrell Roberson 28:25
Carter Matthews 28:41
John Englutt 28:56
Joshua Priddle 29:01
Marilyn Simulescu 29:12
Kayla Nickell 29:13
Mark Medlock 29:19
Jay Carroll 29:21
William Speed 29:21
Timothy Butler 29:30
Kalen Thompson 29:31
Madisyn Handke 29:34
Cari Denson 29:37
Addison Hall 29:39
Christopher Peters 30:00
Jay LaValley 30:10
Kendra Waldrop 30:15
Joni Moore 30:22
Brian Tate 30:26
Blaise Manuel 30:31
Kyle Stuart 30:32
Sarah Jones 30:48
Michael Cole 30:57
Hayley Germany 31:07
Floy Tabor 31:11
Cortney Blackburn 31:12
Claudette Wellington 31:20
Caleb Clary 31:23
Cortland Chiles 31:45
Kellye Griffin 31:55
Hailee Brown 32:03
Trevor Sutton 32:13
Chris Tiger 32:17
Jane Clark 32:18
Terry Scott 32:23
Beck Landrum 32:48
Sharla Frederick 32:53
Abbey Toombs 32:59
April Tatum 33:06
Leonard Monroe 33:12
Kellen Stuart 33:17
Danielle O’Daniel 33:21
Amy Cole 33:40
Mckennon Tyler 33:49
Kayden Hardcastle 33:59
Brie Grimes 34:03
Melinda Hubble 34:18
Rachel Sullivan 34:21
David Henderson 34:26
Shelly LaValley 34:50
Benny Edwards 34:52
Kate Denson 34:53
Chantay Dimambro 35:19
Brianna Stick 35:41
Taran Williams 36:05
Kelli Lowry 36:20
Marc Swarowsky 36:21
Abigail Akerman 36:31
Katie Akerman 36:32
Jack Emerson 36:33
Ann Nguyen 36:55
Kyle Wood 36:56
Kaitlyn Atkeson 37:04
Timothy Rhynes 37:08
Olivia Hamilton 37:24
Stephanie Reid 37:24
Jim Lawson 37:30
Melaina Parkison 37:31
Holly Stuart 37:35
Kenny Moore 37:36
Leahna West 37:42
Mahon Bear 37:45
Shundiin Bohan 37:58
Stephanie Wright 38:05
Shilene Rogers 38:08
Blake Osteen 38:15
Tina Cathey 38:18
Paul Christy 38:21
Emmy Splichal 38:22
Tanner Landrum 38:25
Courtney Chronister 38:51
Ximena Martinez 38:54
Alison Stowers 38:58
Sarah Mackey 39:58
Gabriel Marshall 40:28
Rebecca Lambert 40:47
Elyse Splichal 41:03
Mike Hall 41:09
Charlie Wood 41:10
Mercy Nevland 41:46
Taylor Manuel 41:48
Paul Emrich 41:48
Chelsea Green 42:35
Gary Wood 42:36
Amy Barrett 42:55
Matthew Curtis 43:37
Don Tidwell 44:08
Debra Noble 44:38
Ted Frye 44:45
Colsen Tyler 44:54
Katie Tyler 45:04
Sid Griffin 45:16
Minisa Wheeler 46:32
Teresa Parkey 48:00
Oriana McElwee 48:01
Jeffrey Gibson 49:07
Anh Gibson 49:08
Hollie Marion 49:15
Abigail Gray 49:15
Benjamin Piedra 49:23
David Frederick 49:29
Cheyenne Wellington 49:44
Jayne Nickell 49:58
Conni Eckstein 50:17
Shelby Reed 50:28
Katie Sears 50:28
Gary Curry 50:48
Calli Henderson 51:07
Martha Kilgore 51:29
Carol Bridges 51:30
Amber Good 52:45
Destini Anderson 52:47
Julio Enriquez 52:58
Roberta Lanier 53:18
Alicia Smith 53:19
Kylee O’Dell 53:28
Haylie Kile 53:35
Nancy Enriquez 53:48
Skeeter Hogue 54:05
Katia Rustin 54:28
Savannah Burwell 54:55
Leta Burwell 54:55
Lanette Forbes 55:25
Hugh Forbes 55:25
Phillip Capshaw 55:39
Bessie Seals 55:41
Tisha Booth 55:45
Carl Rutledge 55:47
Melissa Oxford 55:48
Judy Goforth Parker 55:54
Jalinda Kelley 55:55
Marleigh McClure 56:10
Caleb Shirtum 56:14
Scottie Coker 56:14
Shane Coker 56:19
Jessica Tilley 58:02
Steve Tilley 58:19
Maggie Frye 58:20
Ronald Hoover 58:27
Myra Ragsdale 58:50
Teresa Little 59:16
Patti Briggs 59:45
Miranda Byrd 59:51
Caitlyn Byrd 59:51
Tamra Byrd 59:52
Chasity Stone 59:54
Kelsey Williamson 1:03:15
KB Farley 1:12:12
