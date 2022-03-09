The Ada High and Byng High School tennis programs opened their 2022 spring seasons March 1-2 at the Ardmore Tennis Tournament.

BOYS

Tuesday, March 1

Team Standings

1. ADA 34

2. Norman North 28

3. Ardmore 23

4. BYNG 22

5. Tecumseh 12

6. Durant 10

7. Seminole 6

(tie) Western Heights 6

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Halston Redwine (Ada) def. Alex Pavel (Ardmore) 6-2, 6-1 (1st Place)

2. Drew Lillard (Ada) def. Nathan Wilson (Norman North) 6-4, 6-2 (1st Place)

DOUBLES

1. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) def. Hernandez/Lacey (Byng) 7-6, 6-2 (1st Place)

1. Trenton Hensley/Anthony Towers (Ada II) def. Bull/Galavan (Durant) 6-0, 6-3 (5th Place)

2. Elliott/Irick (Norman North) def. Brady Bacon/Boady Ross (Ada) 6-2, 0-6, (10-5) (1st Place)

Byng Individual Reults

SINGLES

1. Tage Rex (Norman North) def. Jackson Goodman (Byng) 6-3, 6-2 (3rd Place)

2. Devon Smith (Byng) defeated Grayson Snider (Seminole) 7-6 1-6 11-9 (3rd Place)

DOUBLES

1. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) def. Hernandez/Lacey (Byng) 7-6, 6-2 (1st Place)

2. Ty Mills/Hunter Murray (Byng) defeated Cavazos/Sills (Ardmore) 6-2 7-6 (3rd Place)

Up Next: And and Byng at Ada High Boys Tournament Saturday.

GIRLS

Wednesday, March 2

Team Standings

1. Norman North 31

2. ADA 29

3. Ardmore 25

4. BYNG 19

5. Seminole 13

6. Durant 12

tie Tecumseh 12

8. Western Heights 7

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Ava Bolin (Ada) def. Mackenzie Caddell (Norman North) 6-4, 6-2 (1st Place)

2. Lindee Rex (Norman North) def. Eden Boggs (Ada) 6-2, 7-6 (1st Place)

DOUBLES

1. Mitchell/Smith (Ardmore) def. Jessi Bolin/Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) 6-4, 6-3 (1st Place)

2. Zoey Brown/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) def. Kinney/Wolabu (Ardmore) 3-6, 6-0, 10-5 (3rd Place)

Byng Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Emma Underwood (Byng) def. Kilye McClendon (Ardmore) 6-1 6-2 (3rd Place)

2. Jayci Cole (Byng) defeated Lacey Thomas (Tecumseh) 6-3 6-4 (5th Place)

DOUBLES

1. Harmoni Moore/Hope Moore (Byng) defeated Rena/Florez (Western Heights) 6-3 6-4 (7th Place)

2. Norman North def. Presley Dickinson/CJ Lee 6-1, 5-7, 10-5 (2nd Place)

Up Next: Ada and Byng at Ada High Girls Tournament Friday.

