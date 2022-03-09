The Ada High and Byng High School tennis programs opened their 2022 spring seasons March 1-2 at the Ardmore Tennis Tournament.
BOYS
Tuesday, March 1
Team Standings
1. ADA 34
2. Norman North 28
3. Ardmore 23
4. BYNG 22
5. Tecumseh 12
6. Durant 10
7. Seminole 6
(tie) Western Heights 6
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Halston Redwine (Ada) def. Alex Pavel (Ardmore) 6-2, 6-1 (1st Place)
2. Drew Lillard (Ada) def. Nathan Wilson (Norman North) 6-4, 6-2 (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) def. Hernandez/Lacey (Byng) 7-6, 6-2 (1st Place)
1. Trenton Hensley/Anthony Towers (Ada II) def. Bull/Galavan (Durant) 6-0, 6-3 (5th Place)
2. Elliott/Irick (Norman North) def. Brady Bacon/Boady Ross (Ada) 6-2, 0-6, (10-5) (1st Place)
Byng Individual Reults
SINGLES
1. Tage Rex (Norman North) def. Jackson Goodman (Byng) 6-3, 6-2 (3rd Place)
2. Devon Smith (Byng) defeated Grayson Snider (Seminole) 7-6 1-6 11-9 (3rd Place)
DOUBLES
1. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) def. Hernandez/Lacey (Byng) 7-6, 6-2 (1st Place)
2. Ty Mills/Hunter Murray (Byng) defeated Cavazos/Sills (Ardmore) 6-2 7-6 (3rd Place)
Up Next: And and Byng at Ada High Boys Tournament Saturday.
GIRLS
Wednesday, March 2
Team Standings
1. Norman North 31
2. ADA 29
3. Ardmore 25
4. BYNG 19
5. Seminole 13
6. Durant 12
tie Tecumseh 12
8. Western Heights 7
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Ava Bolin (Ada) def. Mackenzie Caddell (Norman North) 6-4, 6-2 (1st Place)
2. Lindee Rex (Norman North) def. Eden Boggs (Ada) 6-2, 7-6 (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Mitchell/Smith (Ardmore) def. Jessi Bolin/Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) 6-4, 6-3 (1st Place)
2. Zoey Brown/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) def. Kinney/Wolabu (Ardmore) 3-6, 6-0, 10-5 (3rd Place)
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Emma Underwood (Byng) def. Kilye McClendon (Ardmore) 6-1 6-2 (3rd Place)
2. Jayci Cole (Byng) defeated Lacey Thomas (Tecumseh) 6-3 6-4 (5th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Harmoni Moore/Hope Moore (Byng) defeated Rena/Florez (Western Heights) 6-3 6-4 (7th Place)
2. Norman North def. Presley Dickinson/CJ Lee 6-1, 5-7, 10-5 (2nd Place)
Up Next: Ada and Byng at Ada High Girls Tournament Friday.
