2022 All-Star Classic set for May 25 in Latta

LATTA — The 2022 Ada News All-Star Classic is scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, at the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
The basketball extravaganza will pit senior players from the East against senior players from the West.
The girls game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., with the boys game to follow at 8 p.m.
“We apologize for getting this news out so late, but it was a struggle to find a local gymnasium to host the event this year,” said The Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali. “We have always had the game the week after all of the high school state competitions, but we had to either push it back to the following week or cancel it due to lack of a venue. We chose to have it later in the year and see how it goes.”
“There are so many talented seniors in the area this year, we hated to see them miss out on an opportunity to play in the All-Star Classic,” said Latta girls coach Bruce Plunk, who suggested the May 25 date.
The ever-popular 3-point Shootout and Slam Dunk competitions will also be part of the All-Star Classic.
Preliminary rounds for those events will take place at 4 p.m. on game day inside the Latta gym. Those activities are open to local high school basketball players in grades 9-12.
The rosters for the 2022 All-Star Classic will be chosen at an upcoming meeting of the Ada Area Basketball Coaches Association.
