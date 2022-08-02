2022 Ada Team Tennis Results

Following are the final results from the 2022 Ada Team Tennis matches held throughout the summer at the Ada Tennis Center:
Wasted Potential: Halston Redwine, Anthony Towers, Eden Boggs, Corbin Smith, Ava Moon, Lauren Burden, Boady Ross, Jack Emerson
Crampers: Chad Whittington, Lincoln Smith, Jerzie O’Neal, Zoey Brown, Emily Holloway. Drew Lillard, Annabelle Peters
Frame Gang: Jackson Swopes, Tate Danielson, Jessi Bolin, Baylee Boatwright, Sam King, Logan Machetta, Christian Siegle, Mallory Ross
Slice Girls (and boys): Brady Bacon, Mikala Whelchel, Bladen Johnson, Owen Moon, Ava Bolin, Trenton Hensley, Lilly Cadenhead, Matthew Anderson , Kylee Witt
July 28 Matches
Jackson Swopes def. Drew Lillard 6-4
Tate Danielson def. Anthony Towers 6-2
Chad Whittington/Zoey Brown def. Mikala Whelchel/Ava Bolin 6-1
Bladen Johnson/Lilly Cadenhead def. Baylee/Mallory 6-4
Brady Bacon def. Lauren Burden def, Annabelle Peters 6 -3 1/2 - 2
Lauren Burden/Tate Danielson def. Zoey Brown/Drew Lillard 6-4
Chad Whittington/Mikala Whelchel def. Brady Bacon/Lilly Cadenhead 6-2
Final Team Standings
Frame Gang 16
Crampers 12
Wasted Potential 11
Slice Girls (and boys) 9
