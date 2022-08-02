2022 Ada Team Tennis Results

Anthony Towers of Wasted Potential prepares to serve during an Ada Team Tennis match earlier this summer.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Following are the final results from the 2022 Ada Team Tennis matches held throughout the summer at the Ada Tennis Center:

Wasted Potential: Halston Redwine, Anthony Towers, Eden Boggs, Corbin Smith, Ava Moon, Lauren Burden, Boady Ross, Jack Emerson

Crampers: Chad Whittington, Lincoln Smith, Jerzie O’Neal, Zoey Brown, Emily Holloway. Drew Lillard, Annabelle Peters

Frame Gang: Jackson Swopes, Tate Danielson, Jessi Bolin, Baylee Boatwright, Sam King, Logan Machetta, Christian Siegle, Mallory Ross

Slice Girls (and boys): Brady Bacon, Mikala Whelchel, Bladen Johnson, Owen Moon, Ava Bolin, Trenton Hensley, Lilly Cadenhead, Matthew Anderson , Kylee Witt

July 28 Matches

Jackson Swopes def. Drew Lillard 6-4

Tate Danielson def. Anthony Towers 6-2

Chad Whittington/Zoey Brown def. Mikala Whelchel/Ava Bolin 6-1

Bladen Johnson/Lilly Cadenhead def. Baylee/Mallory 6-4

Brady Bacon def. Lauren Burden def, Annabelle Peters 6 -3 1/2 - 2

Lauren Burden/Tate Danielson def. Zoey Brown/Drew Lillard 6-4

Chad Whittington/Mikala Whelchel def. Brady Bacon/Lilly Cadenhead 6-2

Final Team Standings

Frame Gang 16

Crampers 12

Wasted Potential 11

Slice Girls (and boys) 9

