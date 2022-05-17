2022 Ada News All-Star Classic Rosters

Following are the rosters for the 48th annual Ada News All-Star Classic to be held Wednesday, May 25 inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse. The girls game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow at 8 p.m. Preliminary rounds for the 3-point Shoot Out and Slam Dunk Contest will begin at 4 p.m. Those contests are open to any varsity player in the area (not just seniors).

EAST GIRLS

Cheyenne McCarn Allen

Taylor Harrison Allen

Kaythryn Dixson Asher

Mackenzie Kent Byng

Maddie Adair Roff

Payton Owens Roff

Jaedyn Getman Stratford

Alexus Belcher Vanoss

Maddi Dansby Vanoss

Alternates: Gina Dean, Byng; Hailey Perry, Roff; and Rai McMillen, Stratford

Head coach: Luke Clark, Byng.

WEST GIRLS

Chloe Brown Coalgate

Taryn Batterton Latta

Jaylee Willis Latta

Triniti Cotanny Latta

Chloe Miller Latta

Emmy Mariott Holdenville

Cheyanne Fixico Holdenville

Carlee Cole Sulphur

Charlie Rogers Sulphur

Ally Dixon Sulphur

Alternates: Allie Harrison, Calvin; Jenna Farrell, Sulphur; Mallary Leflore, Stonewall.

Head coach: Dillon Snow, Holdenville.

EAST BOYS

Jake Beavert Allen

Trace King Asher

Caden Azlin Byng

Kade Streater Byng

Jacob Leslie Konawa

Brighton Gregory Roff

Drew Sheppard Roff

Kagan Huneycutt Roff

Gaylen Leetka Sasakwa

Erik Hatton Vanoss

Alternates: Will Kaminski, Allen; Cale Eberle, Konawa; Jacob Jones, Vanoss.

Head Coach: Trent Storts, Roff.

WEST BOYS

Camryn Reed Ada

Caden Carey Ada

Jonas Winningham Calvin

Jacobie Lacey Calvin

Kamdyn Douglas Coalgate

Josiah McPerryman Holdenville

Tyler Ireland Latta

Cooper Hamilton Latta

Mace Mobly Sulphur

Harley Davidson Tupelo

Alternates: Josh Murray, Ada; Justin Kiker, Latta; Conner Leflore, Stonewall.

Head Coach: Kerry White, Latta.

———o———

Players for the West teams will wear white or light-colored uniforms on game day and will be the home team on the scoreboard, while the players on the East team will dress in dark suits and be visitors on the scoreboard. All-Star coaches will contact their players to set up at least one practice date.

Any area coach who knows of players who will not be able to participate in the All-Star Classic is urged to contact The Ada News sports department or the All-Star Classic coach as soon as possible so a replacement can be named.

