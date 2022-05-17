2022 Ada News All-Star Classic Rosters

Following are the rosters for the 48th annual Ada News All-Star Classic to be held Wednesday, May 25 inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse. The girls game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow at 8 p.m. Preliminary rounds for the 3-point Shoot Out and Slam Dunk Contest will begin at 4 p.m. Those contests are open to any varsity player in the area (not just seniors).
EAST GIRLS
Cheyenne McCarn Allen
Taylor Harrison Allen
Kaythryn Dixson Asher
Mackenzie Kent Byng
Maddie Adair Roff
Payton Owens Roff
Jaedyn Getman Stratford
Alexus Belcher Vanoss
Maddi Dansby Vanoss
Alternates: Gina Dean, Byng; Hailey Perry, Roff; and Rai McMillen, Stratford
Head coach: Luke Clark, Byng.
WEST GIRLS
Chloe Brown Coalgate
Taryn Batterton Latta
Jaylee Willis Latta
Triniti Cotanny Latta
Chloe Miller Latta
Emmy Mariott Holdenville
Cheyanne Fixico Holdenville
Carlee Cole Sulphur
Charlie Rogers Sulphur
Ally Dixon Sulphur
Alternates: Allie Harrison, Calvin; Jenna Farrell, Sulphur; Mallary Leflore, Stonewall.
Head coach: Dillon Snow, Holdenville.
EAST BOYS
Jake Beavert Allen
Trace King Asher
Caden Azlin Byng
Kade Streater Byng
Jacob Leslie Konawa
Brighton Gregory Roff
Drew Sheppard Roff
Kagan Huneycutt Roff
Gaylen Leetka Sasakwa
Erik Hatton Vanoss
Alternates: Will Kaminski, Allen; Cale Eberle, Konawa; Jacob Jones, Vanoss.
Head Coach: Trent Storts, Roff.
WEST BOYS
Camryn Reed Ada
Caden Carey Ada
Jonas Winningham Calvin
Jacobie Lacey Calvin
Kamdyn Douglas Coalgate
Josiah McPerryman Holdenville
Tyler Ireland Latta
Cooper Hamilton Latta
Mace Mobly Sulphur
Harley Davidson Tupelo
Alternates: Josh Murray, Ada; Justin Kiker, Latta; Conner Leflore, Stonewall.
Head Coach: Kerry White, Latta.
———o———
Players for the West teams will wear white or light-colored uniforms on game day and will be the home team on the scoreboard, while the players on the East team will dress in dark suits and be visitors on the scoreboard. All-Star coaches will contact their players to set up at least one practice date.
Any area coach who knows of players who will not be able to participate in the All-Star Classic is urged to contact The Ada News sports department or the All-Star Classic coach as soon as possible so a replacement can be named.
