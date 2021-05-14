2021 JUNIOR HIGH STATE TOURNAMENT

GIRLS
JUNIOR HIGH STATE TOURNAMENT
Monday, May 5
At Tulsa
Team Standings
1. Holland Hall 50
2. Broken Arrow 48
tie Edmond Cheyenne 48
4. Cascia Hall 43
5. Edmond Memorial 35
6. Ada 31
7. Edmond Sequoyah 29
8. Edmond North 28
9. Bartlesville 27
10. Monte Cassino 26
11. Enid 25
12. Tulsa Union 24
13. Duncan 20
14. Carl Albert 19
15. Edmond Heartland 16
16. Henryetta 15
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Zoey Brown (Ada) def. Carley Burton (Edmond Memorial) 8-6 (13th Place)
2. Annabelle Peters (Ada) def. Alexa Hawthorne (Tulsa Union) 8-0 (11th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Parducci/Short (Holland Hall) def. Eden Boggs/Jessi Bolin (Ada) 3-6,6-1,(10-6) (State Championship)
2. Lilly Cadenhead/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) def. Auschwitz/Frye (Bartlesville) 8-3 (7th Place)
COACHES QUOTE: “The girls had an incredible season. They finished as the No. 6 ranked junior high girls team in the entire state, regardless of class. As a team they went 80-21 this season,” Ada tennis coach Terry Swopes.
