2021 JUNIOR HIGH STATE TOURNAMENT

The Ada Junior High girls tennis team finished sixth at the Junior High State Tournament held May 5 in Tulsa. Team members include, from left to right: Coach Walker Whitworth, Annabelle Peters, Kylie Witt, Eden Boggs, Jessi Bolin, Zoey Brown, Lilly Cadenhead and Jerzie O’Neal.

GIRLS

JUNIOR HIGH STATE TOURNAMENT

Monday, May 5

At Tulsa

Team Standings

1. Holland Hall 50

2. Broken Arrow 48

tie Edmond Cheyenne 48

4. Cascia Hall 43

5. Edmond Memorial 35

6. Ada 31

7. Edmond Sequoyah 29

8. Edmond North 28

9. Bartlesville 27

10. Monte Cassino 26

11. Enid 25

12. Tulsa Union 24

13. Duncan 20

14. Carl Albert 19

15. Edmond Heartland 16

16. Henryetta 15

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Zoey Brown (Ada) def. Carley Burton (Edmond Memorial) 8-6 (13th Place)

2. Annabelle Peters (Ada) def. Alexa Hawthorne (Tulsa Union) 8-0 (11th Place)

DOUBLES

1. Parducci/Short (Holland Hall) def. Eden Boggs/Jessi Bolin (Ada) 3-6,6-1,(10-6) (State Championship)

2. Lilly Cadenhead/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) def. Auschwitz/Frye (Bartlesville) 8-3 (7th Place)

COACHES QUOTE: “The girls had an incredible season. They finished as the No. 6 ranked junior high girls team in the entire state, regardless of class. As a team they went 80-21 this season,” Ada tennis coach Terry Swopes.

