CALVIN — Following are the 2021-22 All-Pontotoc Conference basketball awards as voted on by league coaches:

Coach of the Year

GIRLS: Dottie Slabaugh, Allen

BOYS: Larry Johnston, Roff

Conference Champions

BOYS

High School: Roff Tigers

Runner up: Vanoss Wolves

Junior High: Vanoss Wolves

Runner up: Allen Mustangs

GIRLS

High School: Allen Lady Mustangs & Vanoss Lady Wolves

Runner Up: Stratford Lady Bulldogs

Junior High: Calvin Lady Bulldogs & Vanoss Lady Wolves

Runner up: Stratford Lady Bulldogs

GIRLS ALL-CONFERENCE

Alexus Belcher Vanoss

Jaedyn Getman Stratford

Payton Owens Roff

Maddi Dansby Vanoss

Jakobi Worcester Stonewall

Madi Faust Tupelo

Kylee Watson Tupelo

Stoney Cully Allen

Kaylee Davis Allen

Kaylee Ford Stonewall

HONORABLE MENTION

Kathryn Dixon Asher

Allie Harrison Calvin

Lundyn Anderson Stratford

Kourtney Willingham Stratford

Anderson Winningham Calvin

Faith Ross Stonewall

Lilly Wyche Stonewall

Abby Salter Roff

Maddie Adair Roff

Chloe Eldred Roff

Morgan Boyles Stratford

Alexis Slabaugh Allen

Ava Laden Allen

BOYS ALL-CONFERENCE

Tallen Bagwell Roff

Brayden Tatum Allen

Kobe Harrison Calvin

Ashton Bierce Stonewall

Garrett Nix Allen

Brayden Cannon Vanoss

Cody Airington Tupelo

Carter Perry Vanoss

Dylan Reed Roff

Walker Chandler Stratford

HONORABLE MENTION

Jacobie Lacy Jr Calvin

Cade Baldridge Roff

Devon Lamb Asher

Brand Wilson Roff

Logan Hulbutta Vanoss

Hunter Morton Stratford

Jonas Winningham Calvin

Jake Beavert Allen

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you