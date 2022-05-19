CALVIN — Following are the 2021-22 All-Pontotoc Conference basketball awards as voted on by league coaches:
Coach of the Year
GIRLS: Dottie Slabaugh, Allen
BOYS: Larry Johnston, Roff
Conference Champions
BOYS
High School: Roff Tigers
Runner up: Vanoss Wolves
Junior High: Vanoss Wolves
Runner up: Allen Mustangs
GIRLS
High School: Allen Lady Mustangs & Vanoss Lady Wolves
Runner Up: Stratford Lady Bulldogs
Junior High: Calvin Lady Bulldogs & Vanoss Lady Wolves
Runner up: Stratford Lady Bulldogs
GIRLS ALL-CONFERENCE
Alexus Belcher Vanoss
Jaedyn Getman Stratford
Payton Owens Roff
Maddi Dansby Vanoss
Jakobi Worcester Stonewall
Madi Faust Tupelo
Kylee Watson Tupelo
Stoney Cully Allen
Kaylee Davis Allen
Kaylee Ford Stonewall
HONORABLE MENTION
Kathryn Dixon Asher
Allie Harrison Calvin
Lundyn Anderson Stratford
Kourtney Willingham Stratford
Anderson Winningham Calvin
Faith Ross Stonewall
Lilly Wyche Stonewall
Abby Salter Roff
Maddie Adair Roff
Chloe Eldred Roff
Morgan Boyles Stratford
Alexis Slabaugh Allen
Ava Laden Allen
BOYS ALL-CONFERENCE
Tallen Bagwell Roff
Brayden Tatum Allen
Kobe Harrison Calvin
Ashton Bierce Stonewall
Garrett Nix Allen
Brayden Cannon Vanoss
Cody Airington Tupelo
Carter Perry Vanoss
Dylan Reed Roff
Walker Chandler Stratford
HONORABLE MENTION
Jacobie Lacy Jr Calvin
Cade Baldridge Roff
Devon Lamb Asher
Brand Wilson Roff
Logan Hulbutta Vanoss
Hunter Morton Stratford
Jonas Winningham Calvin
Jake Beavert Allen
