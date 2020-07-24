2020 GAC fall sports season delayed until late September

The East Central University football team won't start its 2020 season until an Oct. 3 road trip to Alva to battle host Northwestern after the Great American Conference Council of Presidents unanimously decided to delay the opening of its 2020 fall sports seasons.
The announcement came from the league office Friday afternoon.
Under the GAC plan, the start of all conference sports seasons will be postponed until the week of September 28.
According to the release, teams will play current GAC schedule grids when play resumes in late September.
“This plan creates additional time to craft a safe and meaningful championship season for our student-athletes,” GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said. “It affords our members the ability to open their campuses for in-person learning and allows additional time for student-athletes to acclimate back to full athletic activity.”
Under the new plan, East Central cross country, women's soccer and volleyball will get new opening dates.
The ECU cross country teams will begin the fall Oct. 3 at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The Tiger women's soccer team will now open the 2020 season Oct. 3 by joining the football team in Alva to face Northwestern.
The East Central volleyball team, under the direction of new head coach Cheri Lindsay, will travel to Moore Sept. 23 to open the 2020 season at Randall University.
“The decision announced by the GAC today is a responsible and reasonable approach to safely resuming college sports on our campuses,” ECU Director of Athletics Dr. Jeff Williams said.
“Our primary objective at ECU is the safe return of our students to resume in-person learning on August 17. Our players are students first, and their ability to continue their education takes precedence. After resocializing our campus community, we will cautiously expand our objective to safely resume practices and competitions," he continued. "Our plan reflects guidance from federal, state and local health agencies, as well as integrates considerations offered within the Resocialization of Collegiate Sports guidelines released last week by the NCAA. We optimistically welcome our students back onto campus and envision a progressive return of college sports this fall semester.”
The GAC will formulate a plan to reschedule those games not played on the existing schedule — as well as the format for fall conference postseason events — following NCAA Division II action on the status of fall championships. Williams said one idea being floated around is making up early games on the athletic schedule at the end of the regular season."We could be playing football around Thanksgiving," he said.
The President's Council could adjust its recommendation as necessary to protect the health and safety of all involved in GAC athletics. Conference administrators and the Council of Presidents will both meet weekly to address developments as they arise.
"The GAC Council of Presidents share a united voice in the decision we made today as we continue to search for ways to allow our student-athletes to compete safely during this most challenging year,” said Harding President and GAC Council of Presidents Chairman Dr. Bruce McLarty. “This decision keeps hope alive that we will be able to compete this year. The safety of our students, our campuses, and the communities in which we live remains our top priority."
ECU President Dr. Katricia Pierson applauded the efforts of her fellow conference presidents.
“I am pleased that the Great American Conference presidents continue to discuss opportunities for our student-athletes to participate in fall sports and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Pierson said.
“The health of our students is paramount in our decision to delay the start of the fall season until we know how our students acclimate to campus life and the semester is underway. One of ECU's core values is being forward-thinking and adapting to change," she continued. "Our athletic department is living that value as we find ways to provide opportunities for our student-athletes to have a season of play.”
