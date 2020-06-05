2020 Ada Cougar tennis camps canceled

The bad news — there will be no summer Ada Cougar Tennis Camps this year, conducted by Ada City Schools coaches and players.
The good news — individual and small group tennis lessons will be available.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association removed all restrictions relating to the COVID-19 crisis as of June 1, but Ada head coach Terry Swopes said he and other Ada officials decided to err on the side of caution.
“The care and safety of our community members and their children will always be our primary concern,” Swopes said. “Even with the OSSAA’s decision to lift restrictions on sports, we felt the safe play was to avoid large group settings this summer and return to normal camps next summer.”
Swopes, former Ada head coach Skip Griese, assistant coach Joe Neil Griese and recent Ada High seniors Reese Siegle and Christian Siegle are all available for private lessons.
Swopes can be reached at 580-320-5382 or terryswopes@gmail.com; Skip Griese can be reached at 580-235-7858 or griese@cableone.net; Joe Neil Griese can be reached at 580-272-7957 or jojogrease@gmail.com; Reese Siegle can be contacted via email at reesesiegle@yahoo.com; and Christian Siegle can be contacted via email at christiansiegle15@gmail.com.
The City of Ada’s annual Summer Playground tennis is tentatively scheduled for June 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.