2019-20 Roary's Awards

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsEast Central sophomore Ontario “Mookie” Douglas was given the Roary’s Award for the football team’s Most Valuable Player.

Jerry Anderson Award (kinesiology) – Cole Robertson (men’s basketball)

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Most Outstanding Offensive Player – Allie Verner

Most Outstanding Defensive Player – Alyssa Butler

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Most Valuable Runner – Anna Mora

Newcomer of the Year – Aaliyah Regg-Wajid

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Most Valuable Runner – Emmanuel Bett

Newcomer of the Year – Emmanuel Bett

FOOTBALL

Offensive Lineman of the Year – Judd Terry

Offensive Skills Player of the Year – Kenny Hrncir

Defensive Lineman of the Year – Malik Moore

Defensive Skills Player of the Year – Cameron Jones

Special Teams Player of the Year – Jack Preston

Most Valuable Player – Ontario Douglas

VOLLEYBALL

Offensive Player of the Year – Sydney Dungen

Defensive Player of the Year – Kasey Beeler

WOMEN’S BASKEBALL

Most Outstanding Defender – Madison Nickens

Most Outstanding Offensive Player – Kendall Schulte

Most Outstanding Player – Sam Schwab

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wayne Cob Award – Camron Talley

Tiger Award – Zac Neely

SOFTBALL

Tiger Tough – Caitlin Kneblik and Kaytlyn Kizarr

BASEBALL

Ken Turner Award (Overall excellence) – Dylan Lang

Waner Award (Overall team commitment) – Zachary Burgherr

Chris Lane “Tiger” Award – Hayden George

SPIRIT

Cheerleader of the Year – Karmeishie Bray

Most Spirited: Isaac Kilpatrick

Dancer of the Year – Addison Gallaway

Most Dedicated Dancer: Sally Pollock

Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Dilland Gardner (Football/Track & Field)

Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Abbie Winchester (Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field)

2019-20 Graduating Seniors

ATHLETIC TRAINING:  Tamami Iida – Graduate School

BASEBALL: Cordell Bowie, Jonathan Chavez, Ryan Collins, Cody Franks, Hayden George, Dylan Lang, Hunter Pouge, Chris Sanchez, Jeffrey Shafer

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Jalan Brown, Zac Neely, Camron Talley

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Maci Hanson, Madison Nickens

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Ludreche Bouanga, Grant Duncan

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY:  Danielle Davidson, Anna Mora – Graduate School, Michelle Renteria, Naomi Similus

FOOTBALL:  Noah Ashley, Keaton Bell, Joe Foster – Graduate School, Wyatt Galante, Dilland Gardner – Graduate School, Basiru Jobe , Tyson Jones – Graduate School, Josh Mantle, Jonathan Mendez – Graduate School, Corey Williams

SOCCER: Alyssa Butler, Lizette Carreon, Alexis Castillo, Kariss Duncan, Chloe Hull – Graduate School, Aubrey Leveling, Morgan Medina, Tessa Neeley, Kay Woodring

SOFTBALL: Ellanee Allison – Graduate School, Kaytlyn Kizarr , Caitlin Kneblik

VOLLEYBALL:  Kellie Smith

STRENGTH & CONDITIONING: Andrew Herod – Graduate School

