2019-20 Roary's Awards

Jerry Anderson Award (kinesiology) – Cole Robertson (men’s basketball)
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Most Outstanding Offensive Player – Allie Verner
Most Outstanding Defensive Player – Alyssa Butler
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Most Valuable Runner – Anna Mora
Newcomer of the Year – Aaliyah Regg-Wajid
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Most Valuable Runner – Emmanuel Bett
Newcomer of the Year – Emmanuel Bett
FOOTBALL
Offensive Lineman of the Year – Judd Terry
Offensive Skills Player of the Year – Kenny Hrncir
Defensive Lineman of the Year – Malik Moore
Defensive Skills Player of the Year – Cameron Jones
Special Teams Player of the Year – Jack Preston
Most Valuable Player – Ontario Douglas
VOLLEYBALL
Offensive Player of the Year – Sydney Dungen
Defensive Player of the Year – Kasey Beeler
WOMEN’S BASKEBALL
Most Outstanding Defender – Madison Nickens
Most Outstanding Offensive Player – Kendall Schulte
Most Outstanding Player – Sam Schwab
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Wayne Cob Award – Camron Talley
Tiger Award – Zac Neely
SOFTBALL
Tiger Tough – Caitlin Kneblik and Kaytlyn Kizarr
BASEBALL
Ken Turner Award (Overall excellence) – Dylan Lang
Waner Award (Overall team commitment) – Zachary Burgherr
Chris Lane “Tiger” Award – Hayden George
SPIRIT
Cheerleader of the Year – Karmeishie Bray
Most Spirited: Isaac Kilpatrick
Dancer of the Year – Addison Gallaway
Most Dedicated Dancer: Sally Pollock
Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Dilland Gardner (Football/Track & Field)
Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Abbie Winchester (Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field)
2019-20 Graduating Seniors
ATHLETIC TRAINING: Tamami Iida – Graduate School
BASEBALL: Cordell Bowie, Jonathan Chavez, Ryan Collins, Cody Franks, Hayden George, Dylan Lang, Hunter Pouge, Chris Sanchez, Jeffrey Shafer
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Jalan Brown, Zac Neely, Camron Talley
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Maci Hanson, Madison Nickens
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Ludreche Bouanga, Grant Duncan
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Danielle Davidson, Anna Mora – Graduate School, Michelle Renteria, Naomi Similus
FOOTBALL: Noah Ashley, Keaton Bell, Joe Foster – Graduate School, Wyatt Galante, Dilland Gardner – Graduate School, Basiru Jobe , Tyson Jones – Graduate School, Josh Mantle, Jonathan Mendez – Graduate School, Corey Williams
SOCCER: Alyssa Butler, Lizette Carreon, Alexis Castillo, Kariss Duncan, Chloe Hull – Graduate School, Aubrey Leveling, Morgan Medina, Tessa Neeley, Kay Woodring
SOFTBALL: Ellanee Allison – Graduate School, Kaytlyn Kizarr , Caitlin Kneblik
VOLLEYBALL: Kellie Smith
STRENGTH & CONDITIONING: Andrew Herod – Graduate School
