2019-20 boys basketball stat leaders

SCORING LEADERS
Cade Paulin, Vanoss 25.3
Chad Milne, Allen 23.3
Clayton Findley, Stonewall 18.5
Caleb Nail, Konawa 18.3
Cale Eaton, Byng 16.6
Trayson Miller, Roff 15.3
Michael Moralez, Tupelo 14.5
Jaxson Robinson, Ada 13.9
Jacob Leslie, Konawa 12.8
Caleb Miller, Stratford 10.8
Payton Wood, Stratford 10.4
Bryce Ireland, Latta 10.3
Parker Presley, Byng 10.2
Kaden Cooper, Ada 9.8
Lane Garrett, Latta 9.8
Wil Joplin, Roff 9.8
Trent Bradley Stonewall 9.6
Bentley Bills, Tupelo 9.0
REBOUNDING LEADERS
JD Chamberlain, Tupelo 8.5
Chad Milne, Allen 8.2
Rylan Black, Allen 6.7
Seth Brecheen, Byng 6.5
Trayson Miller, Roff 6.4
Ty Humphers, Stonewall 6.3
Cooper Hamilton, Latta 6.2
Trent Bradley, Stonewall 6.1
Jacob Leslie, Konawa 5.6
Caleb Naile, Konawa 5.6
Jaxson Robinson, Ada 5.5
Lane Garrett, Latta 5.3
Parker Presley, Byng 5.3
Silas Isaacs, Konawa 4.9
Seth Tanyan, Konawa 4.9
Brisyn Markovich, Stratford 4.9
Caleb Miller, Stratford 4.9
Cameron Brown, Stonewall 4.8
Kaden Cooper, Ada 4.7
Payton Wood, Stratford 4.4
Wil Joplin, Roff 4.3
Colten Byrd, Vanoss 4.2
FIELD GOAL%
Riley Vasquez, Vanoss 64.6%
Talon Rhoten, Roff 62.5%
Seth Tanyan, Konawa 52.8%
Colton Byrd, Vanoss 52.4%
Kaden Cooper, Ada 50.8%
Jacob Leslie, Konawa 48.9%
Caleb Nail, Konawa 48.8%
Brayden Cannon, Vanoss 48.3%
Trayson Miller, Roff 48.2%
Trevan Willingham, Stratford 47.3%
Jake Shannon, Ada 46.8.4%
Brisyn Markovich, Stratford 46.6%
Aiden Bagwell, Roff 46.3%
Cade Paulin, Vanoss 44.9%
Wil Joplin, Roff 44.2%
Seth Brecheen, Byng 43.6%
Tallen Bagwell, Roff 42.9%
Jaxson Robinson, Ada 42.4%
Cale Eaton, Byng 42.4%
Collin O’Grady, Byng 41.9%
RD Dennis, Vanoss 41.2%
FREE THROW%
Trey Havens, Ada 87.5%
Spencer Gatewood, Stonewall 79.5%
Jaxson Robinson, Ada 79.0%
Christopher Matchie, Konawa 79.0%
Bryce Ireland, Latta 78.4%
Cale Eaton, Byng 77.6%
Clayton Findley, Stonewall 77.0%
Trevan Willingham, Stratford 77.0%
Brady Benedict, Roff 75.9%
Cade Paulin, Vanoss 75.6%
Caleb Nail, Konawa 75.0%
Parker Presley, Byng 74.3%
Tucker Bucher, Vanoss 72.7%
Payton Wood, Stratford 68.0%
Wil Joplin, Roff 66.2%
Chad Milne, Allen 65.1%
Trayson Miller, Roff 62.8%
TOTAL ASSISTS
Caleb Nail, Konawa 102
Seth Tanyan, Konawa 98
Lane Garrett, Latta 91
Christopher Matchie, Konawa 83
Spencer Gatewood, Stonewall 79
Cale Eaton, Byng 75
Bryce Ireland, Latta 72
Jairus Smith, Roff 71
Wil Joplin, Roff 71
Jake Shannon, Ada 65
Caleb Miller, Stratford 64
Jaxson Robinson, Ada 61
Payton Wood, Stratford 60
TOTAL STEALS
Caleb Nail, Konawa 93
Caleb Parnacher, Latta 81
Silas Isaacs, Konawa 77
Michael Moralez, Tupelo 74
Wil Joplin, Roff 72
Seth Tanyan, Konawa 68
Christopher Matchie, Konawa 68
Jacob Leslie, Konawa 58
Caleb Miller, Stratford 49
Brisyn Markovich, Stratford 46
Laken Dempsey, Stratford 45
Jake Shannon, Ada 43
Trayson Miller, Roff 41
Payton Wood, Stratford 41
Kaden Cooper, Ada 40
