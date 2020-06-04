1993 national champs crowned ECU's most memorable team

East Central University athletics fans you have voted and have crowned the 1993 ECU Football team as the ECU Most Memorable Team.
The contest started with 15 memorable teams from throughout ECU athletic history and the 1993 national championship squad survived as the overall winner.
The Tigers defeated Glenville State 49-35 in the championship contest, played before thousands of fans as Norris Field.
The 1993 team is one of the most dominate teams in school history on both sides of the ball, holding over 40 team top-10 records, 21 individual career top-10’s and 13 individual single season top-10 spots.
After finishing as Oklahoma Intercollegiate Conference champions in 1992, the Tigers went 10-3 overall and 3-2 in the OIC for the year, before earning a trip to the NAIA playoffs.
ECU started the playoffs on the road, defeating Western New Mexico (24-22). The Tigers then earned the right to host Arkansas-Monticello in the semifinals, winning 27-0. ECU then hosted the national championship game against Glenville State.
Throughout the season, several players were recognized for their efforts on the field. Twelve players claimed All-OIC Honorable Mention Team honors, while seven were named to the second team and Lance Harjo and Tyler Jack claimed first team honors.
Jack, Harjo, Rodney Kendricks, Carlos Lynn and Cory Bennett all earned NAIA Division I Football All-America honors. Jack was a first team selection, Harjo and Kendricks were named to the second team, while Lynn and Bennett were honorable mentions.
Jack had a strong overall season and an impressive performance in the NAIA title game. Overall, he recorded 1,457 rushing yards on 217 carriers and tallied 17 touchdowns. In the championship game, he broke an NAIA and ECU, 23-year old, single game rushing yards record, with 318 yards. Jack added four touchdowns, including the game-winning TD in the third quarter.
