There were 125 players on the field when the East Central University football team held its first practice of the preseason Friday inside Koi Ishto Stadium.
Interim head coach Kris McCullough said you could feel the excitement in the air as his team returned to work for the first time.
“It was great to get back out there with the staff and team,” he said. “There was a ton of energy and guys were flying around having fun and getting better.”
McCullough said there were a few bumps in the road, like with any first practice, but things went great for Day 1 for the most part.
“I thought like most first days, there were a few mental errors and a couple of mishaps, but we did it full speed,” he explained.
McCullough said he liked what he saw from both his veterans and the newcomers to camp.
“The things that stood out to me were the confidence that the returners came back with. They are a special group of leaders that love to play for one another,” he said. “The freshmen and transfer talent also stood out. The future is bright for ECU.”
From Aug. 6-11, ECU will have morning workouts from 9:30 to 11:30 at Norris Field but players will take a day off on Aug. 8.
On Aug. 12, practice will begin at 7 p.m. East Central will then have a scrimmage at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14.
After school begins on Aug. 15, practices will run from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.
East Central kicks off the upcoming season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. inside Koi Ishto Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.