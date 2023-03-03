OKLAHOMA CITY — Glencoe got ‘em again.
The 10th-ranked Panthers got hot from beyond the 3-point line early and turned back a late Roff comeback in a 52-43 win over the second-ranked Tigers Thursday in the first round of the Class B State Tournament inside the State Fair Arena.
Glencoe, who clipped Roff 46-45 in last year’s state championship game, advanced to today’s 9 a.m. semifinal contest opposite No. 1 Ft Cobb-Broxton at 26-5.
The mantra for this year’s Roff team was state championship or bust after finishing as runners-up for the past two seasons. Instead, Roff finished a strong campaign at 25-7.
Roff’s biggest lead was 19-15 after a 3-pointer by Cade Baldridge at the 3:07 mark of the second quarter. However, the Panthers’ first 18 points were scored on six 3-point baskets. The sixth one came from standout senior Jaken Weedn that got the Panthers within 19-18 with 2:23 left in the second frame.
Their final field goal of the second quarter was a basket inside by Logan Vyrostek on a nice feed by Tré Speer that put Glencoe on top 20-19 by halftime.
The Panthers hit 6-of-13 3-pointers during the first two periods and were just 1-of-8 from inside the arc.
Baldridge converted a three-point play early in the third quarter that tied the game at 22-22.
A game-changing play occurred shortly after when Roff 6-5 senior post player Tallen Bagwell picked up his third foul while spinning toward the basket from the baseline. He wasn’t pleased with the call and said something a game official didn’t like and was accessed a technical foul for his fourth infraction of the game. with 3:57 left in the quarter.
Weedn hit two free throws and then followed that up with a 3-point basket that started a 9-2 GHS run to end the quarter that put the Panthers ahead 31-24 heading into the fourth frame.
The Tigers clawed back and when Kaden Darnell buried a 3-pointer on his second attempt of the possession, Roff had climbed to within 33-31 with 5:35 left in the game.
The Panthers then used a 13-4 run to stretch their lead to 45-35 with 1:24 left.
After missing all three of their free shots in the first half, Glencoe made 16-of-20 attempts over the final two frames — including 10 in the final 4:54 of the contest.
The Tigers finished 7-of-9 from the free-throw stripe.
Glencoe hit 8-of-20 3-point shots compared to a 4-of-21 outing by the Tigers.
Weedn led all scorers with 23 points and went 5-of-11 from long distance. Logan Vyrostek followed with 13 points and nine rebounds and Speer also reached double figures with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Baldridge and Bagwell both scored 13 points to pace the RHS offense. Baldridge also had five steals.
Darnell was next with eight, including a pair of 3-pointers. Baldridge and Easton Riddle also made 3-point baskets for the Tigers.
Roff will have to replace six talented seniors from this year’s squad.
