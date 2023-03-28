STONEWALL — The Latta and Vanoss softball teams tied for seventh after play wrapped up Saturday at the 2023 Beast of the East Tournament in Stonewall.
Whitesboro ended Latta’s tournament run with an 8-4 victory and Stuart knocked off Vanoss 13-2.
Vanoss was sent to the loser’s bracket with a tough 12-2 loss to Caddo and then outlasted Ada 8-7 in a tense matchup between two local teams.
The Lady Panthers turned back Washington’s JV squad 9-7 and topped Tupelo 16-10 in extra innings before falling to Whitesboro.
Ada opened Saturday’s play with a 9-8 victory over Sulphur.
In other games involving local teams, eventual champion Washington sent Tupelo to the loser’s bracket with a 15-5 win. The Roff Lady Tigers defeated Davis 7-5 before falling to Whitesboro 12-1 and Stonewall saw a late comeback fall short in a 9-5 setback to Stuart.
Washington, the defending Class 4A state champions, won the tournament with a thrilling 14-13 win over Caddo in the championship contest.
Stuart 13, Vanoss 2
The Lady Hornets jumped out to a 9-0 lead and Vanoss couldn’t catch up in the setback. Stuart, now 12-3, went on to finish third in the tournament.
Vanoss finished with six hits in the contest, including a 2-for-2 showing by Eryn Khoury. Madi Faust finished 1-for-3 with an RBI double in the bottom of the third inning to get the Lady Wolves on the scoreboard. Maggie Stone, Hailee Brown and Caidence Cross had the other VHS hits.
Reagan Wade led a 13-hit Stuart offense, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Paris Stanford went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Haili Igou hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run in the top of the first inning to put the Lady Hornets ahead 3-0.
Vanoss, now 10-4, was hurt by five errors in the contest
Whitesboro 8, Latta 4
With the time limit looming, the Lady Panthers scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning — and left the bases loaded — to tie the game at 4-4. However, the Lady Bulldogs answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth before time was called.
The bottom of the LHS lineup got the fifth-inning, two-out rally started when Taryn Contanny and Kymber Davis reached on back-to-back base hits. Three consecutive walks to Brooklyn Ryan, Talise Parnell and Laraby Jennings forced in two runs to get Latta within 4-3.
Kate Williams followed with a run-scoring single that tied the game before the inning ended when Ayzia Booth hit a deep fly ball to left field for the third out.
In the bottom of the fifth, Addison Walker ripped a run-scoring triple and scored on a Linley Collins base hit. Madison Grogan later supplied an RBI single and Darah Cole hit a sacrifice fly as the time limit was reached.
Latta — now 5-7 on the year — finished with seven hits in the contest, led by Ryan who went 2-for-3. Parnell and Jaycee Presley had the other LHS hit.
Hannah Adams and Maura Cole both had two hits each to lead an 11-hit Whitesboro offense.
Vanoss 8, Ada 7
The Lady Cougars, now 2-3, scored six runs in the top of the first inning and still led 7-6 heading into the bottom of the fifth and final inning.
Katrina Dupree tied the game at 7-7 with an RBI single and Caidence Cross — who reached earlier in the frame on a base hit — scored the game-winning run when Kira Miller grounded out to third base.
Jacee Underwood led Vanoss at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Cross finished 2-for-3, while Hailee Brown went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.
Maggie Stone ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and a run scored for the Lady Wolves.
Ada finished with nine hits with Abbey Strong and Tyley Dotson both collecting two hits each. Strong scored a run and Dotson drove in a run.
Freshman Kiki Williams went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored for Ada (2-3). Gracie Dotson finished 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Jordynn Bellville went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Ariana Munoz finished 1-for-1 with two walks and two runs scored as Ada’s leadoff hitter. Makenna Howell also hit a double for the Lady Cougars.
Stuart 9, Stonewall 5
The Lady Hornets led 9-1 before host Stonewall tried to rally in the top of the sixth inning. The Lady Longhorns scored four times in the frame and still had runners at the corners before the comeback fell short.
Jakobi Worcester went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in a nine-hit Stonewall offense. Sierra Lumbert finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Lilly Wyche ended up 1-for-2 with two runs scored. Maddie Davis had a hit and drove in a run for the home team, while Hannah Christian finished 1-for-2 with a walk.
Stuart got two hits from the trio of Geralyn Haney, Haili Igou and Paris Stanford. Haney scored twice and Igou and Stanford both drove in a run and scored once.
The Lady Longhorns were charged with nine errors in the game.
Latta 16, Tupelo 10
(8 Innings)
Tupelo grabbed an 8-5 advantage after four complete innings in the back-and-forth affair. The Lady Panthers struck for five runs in the top of the fifth inning to overtake the Lady Tigers 10-8.
Maci Gaylor hit an RBI triple in the bottom of the fifth and later scored on an error that tied the game at 10-all.
Brooklyn Ryan delivered the big blow in the top of the eighth inning for Latta when he belted the ball to the gap in center field for a three-run, inside-the-park home run. Jaycee Presley drove in the first two LHS runs of the frame with a two-RBI double and Kymber Davis added an RBI single.
Latta piled up 21 hits in the contest with Ryan leading the pack from the top of the batting order. She finished 5-for-6 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Kate Williams finished 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Presley finished 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Davis ended up 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Jolee Myers went 3-for-4 with a walk. Talise Parnell finished 1-for-1 with whopping five walks, a triple and a run scored.
Marley Crites led Tupelo at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in a 10-hit THS offense. No other Tupelo player had more than one hit. Bailey Battles and Carli Cox both hit doubles for the Lady Tigers, now 6-5 on the season.
The game featured a combined 11 errors and 14 walks.
Whitesboro 12, Roff 1
The Lady Tigers struggled at the plate and came up with just one hit in the game — a single by Jo Jo Bettes.
Whitesboro scored seven runs in the top of the first inning to grab an early lead.
The Lady Bulldogs finished with 17 hits, led by Darah Cole who went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Madison Grogan finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored and Addison Walker went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and scored once from the WHS leadoff spot. Linley Collins and Madi Edwards added doubles for the Lady Bulldogs.
Ada 9, Sulphur 8
Junior Rylynn Truett hit a clutch two-out, RBI double to right field in the bottom of the fourth inning to give Ada the pulsating, time-limit victory.
The Lady Cougars finished with 10 hits in the game, led by Ariana Munoz who went 3-for-3 with a run scored. Truett finished 2-for-3 and scored a run. Tyley Dotson ended up 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored for Ada and freshman Jordynn Bellville went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Kiki Williams finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored and Makenzi Burden went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Abbey Strong walked twice and scored two runs for the Lady Cougars.
Sulphur out-hit Ada 12-10 and was paced by Owen West, who hit a solo home run and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Chloe Drawbaugh and Jadelyn Scheer both finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, while Kirsten Walck ended up 1-for-2 with three RBIs. Brylie Sanford went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the Lady Bulldogs, now 2-2.
Roff 7, Davis 5
The Lady Tigers squashed a late Davis comeback and held on for the victory and now sit at 4-7 on the year.
Roff led 7-3 heading to the bottom of the fifth inning. Davis scored a pair of runs in that frame but couldn’t complete the rally as time ran out.
Junior Shelbey Ensey led a 12-hit Roff offense, going 2-for-3 with two triples, an RBI and two runs scored. Danleigh Harris finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, while Sophie Eldred went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Brianna Bess ended up 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a triple and a run scored for Roff and Chloe Eldred hit a double.
Latta 9, Washington JV 7
Latta newcomer Talise Parnell, a move-in from Stonewall, hit two home runs and finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs and two runs scored to help propel her team to victory.
Audrey Forshay went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Latta’s 10-hit offense in a game that lasted just four innings due to the time limit.
Jaycee Presley went 1-for-1 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Taryn Cotanny finished 1-fro-1 with a walk and an RBI.
Caddo 12, Vanoss 2
The Lady Wolves got an RBI double from Abby Ortega and a run-scoring single from Maggie Stone in the top of the first inning to grab an early 2-0 advantage.
The Lady Bruins answered with three runs in the bottom of the second before erupting for nine runs in the third to pull away.
Stone led Vanoss at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double. Hailee Brown, Madi Faust and Eryn Khoury also had hits for Vanoss.
The Lady Bruins collected eight hits in the game, led by Rylan Peevyhouse who finished 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Jaycie Nichols went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Presley Beck had just one hit but was credited with four RBIs. Kadey McKay finished 1-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored for Caddo.
Vanoss committed seven errors in the contest.
Washington 15, Tupelo 5
Washington snapped a 2-2 tie with eight runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Tupelo pulled within 10-5 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning but Washington ended the game via the run rule with four runs in that frame. The Lady Tigers committed two of their seven errors in that game-ending Washington flurry.
Tupelo got solo home runs from Raylee Jones and Kylee Watson in a nine-hit offense. Watson went 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Kayle Watson finished 2-for-2 and scored once. Maci Gaylor also had two hits for the Lady Tigers, while Carli Cox finished 1-for-2 with a double.
Olivia Palumbo led a 13-hit Washington attack, going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Abbey Wood went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Ellie Loveless finished 2-for-3 with a double and scored once.
Maggie Place hit a home run and finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Tinley Lucals cracked a triple and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for the Lady Warriors.
