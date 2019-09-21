SOFTBALL
Thursday, Sept. 19
At Holdenville
Holdenville 5, Byng 4
BYNG 230 000 0 — 5 10 2
HOLDENVILLE 062 000 x — 8 12 6
McKinley Feazle and Joelee Williams; Amanda Factor and Stevi Huff. W – Factor. L – Feazle. 2B – Trenity Miller 2, Feazle (B); Cheyenne Fixico (H). HL – Trenity Miller 4-5, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Feazle 2-5, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Alexa Thompson 1-3 (B); Sadie Smith 3-4, 2 RS; Kaden Morris 2-2, 2 RS; Fixico 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Brooklyn Brown 1-3, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Huff 1-3, 1 BB (H).
NOTEWORTHY: Trenity Miller went 4-for-5 from the plate with two doubles, one3 RBI and two runs scored Thursday, but it wasn’t enough as the Byng Lady Pirates dropped an 8-5 decision to host Holdenville. Teammate McKinley Feazle finished 2-for-5 with one RBI and a run scored for Byng, which totaled 10 hits. Feazle suffered the pitching loss after surrendering 12 hits and three walks while striking out two. The Lady Wolverines committed six errors to two for the Lady Pirates. Sadie Smith went 3-for-4 with two run scored to pace the HHS offense. Cheyenne Fixico finished 2-for-3 with a double an RBI and scored once, while Kaden Morris was 2-for-2 and scored two runs. Amanda Factor was the winning pitcher. She struck out four, walked three and allowed two earned runs in seven full innings.
Team Records: Byng 16-10; Holdenville 13-13.
At Tupelo
Tupelo 8, Wapanucka 4
WAPANUCKA 000 301 0 — 4 3 1
TUPELO 004 103 x — 8 15 3
Wapanucka battery NA; Breonna D’Aguanno and Kylee Watson. W – D’Aguanno. 2B – Hailey Gibson (T). HL – Shalyn McCollum 4-4, 2 RS; Cheyane Price 3-4, 2 RS; D’Aguanno 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Kaylea Palmer 2-4, 1 RS; Reese Grigg 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; Watson 1-3, 2 RBIs; Katie Eager 1-3, 1 RBI; Gibson 1-3, 1 RBI (T).
NOTEWORTHY: The Tupelo Lady Tigers pounded out 15 hits and rolled to an 8-4 victory over Wapanucka on Thursday. Shalyn McCollum went 4-for-4 and scored a pair of runs, while Cheyane Price ended up 3-for-4 with two runs scored. In addition to getting the pitching win, Breonna D’Aguanno was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. D’Aguanno also allowed just three hits, survived eight walks and two hit batters and struck out 13. Only two of the four Wapanucka runs were earned. Teammate Kaylea Plamer had a 2-for-4 outing with a run scored. Kylee Watson (1-for-3) knocked in two runs while Hailey Gibson (1-for-3 with a double) and Katie Eager (1-for-3) each tacked on one RBI.
Team Record: Tupelo 5-15; Wapanucka 5-11.
At Maysville
Asher 7, Maysville 2
ASHER 201 022 0 — 7 6 3
MAYSVILLE 000 002 0 — 2 3 3
Jordan Odell and Makinzie Odell; Maysville battery not available. W – J. Odell. 3B – Alexis Francis (A). HL – Madilynn Larman 2-3, 2 RBIs, 1 BB (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Madilynn Larman finished 2-for-3 from the plate with two RBIs and a walk, while Jordan Odell pitched a three-hitter Thursday and the Asher Lady Indians knocked off Maysville, 7-2. Jordan Odell struck out 10 batters and walked only one. Both Maysville runs were unearned. Alexis Francis hit a triple and picked up one RBI for Asher (ranked No. 11 in Class B), which ended up with six hits. Jordan Odell also scored a pair of runs while getting one hit.
Team Record: Asher 14-8.
At Konawa
Calera 13, Konawa 0
CALERA 264 01 — 13 14 0
KONAWA 000 00 — 0 1 1
Calera battery NA; Julie Coats and Jaylyn Isaacs. L – Coats. HL – Coats 1-2 (K).
NOTEWORTHY: Calera pounded out 14 hits and limited Konawa to one in shutting out the Lady Tigers on Thursday. Julie Coats had the lone hit in going 1-for-2. Coats also took the pitching loss. Calera ace Cassidy Mullens struck out three and walked just two in the one-hit, shutout. Mullens also did the job the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with two triples, five RBIs and three runs scored. Haylee Hestily went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk for the Lady Bulldogs, while Cody White finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Bre Buck went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Kiela Berryhill and Michaela Maytubby also hit doubles for the Lady Bulldogs.
Team Records: Konawa 9-17; Calera 18-11.
At Sulphur
Sulphur 11, Pauls Valley 5
PAULS VALLEY 002 030 0 — 5 7 5
SULPHUR 360 200 x — 11 13 5
Carlie Vestle and Kadence Newsome; Blakelyn Barber, Owen West (6) and Kady Lynch. W – Barber. L – Vestle. HR – Shallen Mershon (S). 3B – Kady Lynch (S). 2B – Abby Beck 2, Meredith Jones, Makella Mobly (S). HL – Jaycee Green 2-3, 2 RBIs; Caitlyn Hood 1-2, 1 Rs, 1 BB; Kadence Newsom 1-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Madilyn Hagood 1-3, 1 RS; Lana Rodriguez 1-3 (PV); Mershon 3-4, 3 RBIs, 3 RS; Kady Lynch 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Abby Beck 2-4, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Merdith Jones 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Mobly 2-4, 1 RS; Barber 1-3 (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Shallen Mershon homered in a 3-for-4 effort, drove in three runs and scored three times Thursday as the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs downed Pauls Valley, 11-5. Mershon was one of five Lady Bulldogs to have multiple hits. Kady Lynch went 2-for-3 with a triple, one RBI and a run scored while Abby Beck, Meredith Jones and Makella Mobly each finished 2-for-4. Beck hit a pair of doubles and knocked in three runs. Jones had one double, two RBIs and two runs scored and Mobly had a double and scored once. Blakelyn Barber got the pitching victory as she scattered seven hits, walked only two and struck out one. Owen West pitched the final two frames and allowed no hits and no walks while recording a strikeout.
Team Record: Sulphur 22-3; Pauls Valley 6-18.
At Mounds
Mounds 13, Coalgate 3
COALGATE 101 01 — 3 4 4
MOUNDS 150 25 — 13 11 3
Jaxie Wilson and Breana Hale; Mounds battery NA. L – Wilson. 2B – Kenley Thompson (C). HL – Shea Linton 2-3, 2 RBIs; Thompson 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB: Katyn Denson 1-3, 1 RS (CC).
NOTEWORTHY: The Coalgate Lady Wildcats were held to four hits while dropping a 13-3 contest to Mounds in five innings. Shea Linton had half of Coalgate’s hits, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Teammate Kenley Thompson finished 1-for-2 with one RBI, two runs scored and a walk and Katyn Denson had a 1-for-3 effort with a run scored. Jaxie Wilson allowed 11 hits and seven walks while striking out four in taking the pitching loss. Only six of the 13 Mounds runs were earned. The Lady Wildcats committed four errors to three for Mounds. Anna Green led the Golden Eagles at the plate, foikng 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Mackenzie Smith finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Treysa Clay ended up 1-for-1 with two walks and three runs scored. Coalgate and Mounds are now tied with identical 6-5 records in the District 2A-7 standings. Latta is on top at 121-0 and Stroud is second at 9-2.
Team Records: Coalgate 19-9; Mounds 11-11.
