Three local players combined for 16 points for the Small East but it wasn’t enough as the Small West held on for a 71-68 victory Thursday night during the 2023 All-State boys basketball games held Wednesday night at Sapulpa High School.
The Small East boys were coached by Jonathon Hurt of Vanoss.
Tallen Bagell of Roff and Carter Perry of Vanoss both scored seven points apiece for the Small East and Brayden Cannon of Vanoss chipped in two.
The Small West held a slim 33-31 lead at halftime and carried a 56-44 lead into the fourth period and led by as many as 18 (64-46) before the Small East made a late charge. The East used a 14-0 run to get back into the game and had chances to tie the contest in the final minutes at the free-throw line but couldn’t get them to fall.
Jagger Worley of Carnegie led the Small West with 14 points and Tymier Adkins-Freeman of Crooked Oak and Joe Hernandez of Texhoma also reached double figures with 10 points each.
Buffalo Valley standout Jace Hunter lit up the scoreboard to the tune of a game-high 19 points, including five 3-pointers, to pace the Small East. Westville’s Buddy Hammer had a strong all-around game for the East with 10 points and nine rebounds.
———o———
By The Numbers
Thursday, July 27
2023 ALL-STATE GAMES
BOYS
At Sapulpa
Small West 71, Small East 68
SMALL WEST 20 13 23 15 — 71
SMALL EAST 16 15 13 24 — 68
Small West: Jagger Worley (Carnegie) 14, Tymier Adkins-Freeman (Crooked Oak) 10, Joe Hernandez (Texhoma) 10, Carson Thomas (OCA) 8, Ryein Kennedy (Lindsay) 8, William Mays (Millwood) 5, Carter Owens (OCA) 5, Jake Peeler (Semtinel) 5, Kyler Penco (Alva) 4, Kade Anthony (Minco) 2.
Small East: Jace Hunter (Buffalo Valley) 19, Buddy Hammer (Westville) 10, Cale Clay (Rattan) 9, Tallen Bagwell (Roff) 7, Carter Perry (Vanoss) 7, Mario Darrington (Metro Christian) 6, Keyton Smith (Preston) 6, Brayden Cannon (Vanoss) 2, Jaken Weedn (Glencoe) 2, Jaron Foote (Rejoice Christian) 0.
