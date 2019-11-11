Friday, Nov. 8

GIRLS

At Moss

Roff 40, Moss 33

ROFF 10 7 10 13 — 40

MOSS 8 9 9 7 — 33

ROFF – Breana Britt 10, Payton Owens 8, Maddie Adair 6, Sidney Wright 6, Mackenzie Parnell 5, Chloe Eldred 3, Camden Simon 2.

MOSS – Brooklyn O'Bryant 15, Hylder Coleman 9, Chloe Powell 6, Riley Pryor 3.

3-point goals: Adair 1 (R); O'Bryant 2, Powell 1 (M).

Fouled Out: None.

NOTEWORTHY: Breana Britt tossed in 10 points and Payton Owens followed with eight Friday night, as the Roff Lady Tigers knocked off host Moss 40-33. Maddie Adair and Sidney Wright chipped in six points for Roff, as Adair had her team's only 3-point basket. Leading just 37-36, the Lady Tigers went on a 13-7 run through the fourth quarter in pulling away.

Team Record: Roff 1-2.

Up Next: Latta at Roff Tuesday.

At Vanoss

Vanoss 67, Stonewall 19

STONEWALL 1 4 5 9 — 19

VANOSS 24 18 17 8 — 67

STONEWALL – Meghan Sliger 9, Mahayla Walker 4, Tatum Brady 3, Lyndi Humphers 2, Brittney Littlefield 1.

VANOSS – Emrie Ellis 19, Emily Wilson 13, Lizzy Simpson 10, Alexis Crowell 7, Rileigh Rush 6, Alexus Belcher 5, Jacee Underwood 3, Abbi Snow 2, Trinity Belcher 2.

3-point goals: Ellis 1, Wilson 1, Rush 1, Underwood 1 (V).

Fouled Out: Madi Faust (V).

NOTEWORTHY: Emrie Ellis poured in 19 points, including one trey, and the Vanoss Lady Wolves smashed Stonewall 67-19 at home Friday night. Joining Ellis in double figures were teammates Emily Wilson with 13 and Lizzy Simpson with 10. Wilson also knocked down a 3-point shot. Alexis Crowell tacked on seven points and Rileigh Rush had six, including one trey, for Vanoss, which jumped out to a 24-1 advantage through one quarter and outscored the Lady Longhorns by an 18-4 count in the second in building a 42-5 halftime cushion. Meghan Sliger led Stonewall with nine points.

Team Records: Vanoss 2-0; Stonewall 0-2.

Up next: Stuart at Stonewall Tuesday; Tupelo at Vanoss Tuesday.

At Tupelo

Asher 43, Tupelo 36

ASHER 10 15 7 11 — 43

TUPELO 17 10 4 5 — 36

ASHER – Alexis Francis 18, Jordan Odell 10, Kathryn Dixon 9, Victoria Frankovich 4, Kayle Easter-Rogers 3.

TUPELO – Shalyn McCollum 11, Breonna D'Aguanno 8, Kylee Watson 5, Jewel Parker 4, Victoria Palmer 3, Kaylea Palmer 3, Cheyane Price 3.

NOTEWORTHY: Alexis Francis tallied 18 points and Jordan Odell had 10 Friday, as the Asher Lady Indians clipped Tupelo 43-36. Kathryn Dixon chipped in nine points for the winners. Asher limited Tupelo to nine points in the second half after the Lady Tigers led 17-10 after one quarter and 27-25 at halftime. Shalyn McCollum scored 11 points to pace the Lady Tigers, and Breonna D'Aguanno followed with eight.

Team Records: Asher 1-1; Tupelo 0-3.

Up Next: Earlsboro at Asher Tuesday; Tupelo at Vanoss Tuesday.

At Calvin

Calvin 61, Butner 10

BUTNER 0 3 5 2 — 10

CALVIN 17 13 23 8 — 61

CALVIN: Hannah Harris 29, Katie Carter 21, Shantel Potter 3, Tessa Ethelbah 3, Rachel Janda 3.

BUTNER: A. Harrison 2, M. Harrison 2, F. Kanard 6.

3-point goals: F. Kanard (B); Katie Carter 7, Hannah Harris 2, Rachel Janda 1, Shantel Potter 1, Tessa Ethelbah 1 (C).

NOTEWORTHY: Freshman Katie Carter drained seven 3-pointers and Hannah Harris continued to put up big offensive numbers in Calvin's 61-10 win over Butner Friday night. Harris erupted for 29 points, while Carter finished with 21. The Lady Bulldogs led 17-0 after one quarter and 30-3 at halftime.

COACH'S QUOTE: "Katie Carter played well for us tonight. Going into the season, we knew what Shantel (Potter) and Hannah could do. I knew we needed someone else to produce on the offensive end, and she has stepped into that role and really helped us out," — Calvin head coach Nathan Holland.

Team Records: Calvin 4-0; Butner 0-2.

