Byng girls basketball coach Luke Clark can see the pros and cons of a new free throw rule that will be implemented during high school basketball season next year.
The National Federation of State High School Associations made an announcement earlier this week concerning the free throw rule change.
According to the NFSHS, the one-and-one free throw has been eliminated and foul limits will reset after each quarter. Overtimes will be a continuation of the fourth quarter. The bonus for each quarter is set at five team fouls. During bonus situations, two foul shots will be administered. Previously, teams were awarded the one-and-one bonus when their opponents committed seven fouls in a half and two foul shots when 10 fouls were committed each half.
Rules changes were approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee at its annual meeting on April 24-26 in Indianapolis. The recommendations were subsequently approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.
The organization said safer play was the main driving force behind the free throw rule change.
“The rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds,” said Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS Director of Sports and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee.
The Ada News reached out to a number of local basketball coaches to see what they thought about the free throw follies and Clark, Clay Plunk of Latta and Jonathon Hurt of Vanoss were the only ones to respond.
LUKE CLARK
Byng Girls Coach
“I can see the benefits of what the new rule is going to bring. The positives would be harsher punishment for a more physical team,” Clark said. “If you struggle to play defense without fouling, you’re going to be visiting the free-throw line often with a head held low. “
Clark said the rule will take away some of the fourth-quarter drama that can occur during a one-and-one situation.
“On the other hand, what’s more exhilarating than a game that comes down to the wire and the winning team is on the line in crunch time shooting a one-and-one? As coaches, we’ll have a lot more strategy on our hands,” he said. “We won’t be able to leave good players that are bad from the free-throw line in as long in situational basketball. However, that can work to your benefit as well. I could go on and on, but inevitably change is hard, but not always bad, just different.”
CLAY PLUNK
Latta Girls Coach
Plunk, whose teams hang their hats on their defensive performance, said he’s OK with the rule change.
“I like the rule. It allows us to reset after a bad quarter defensively and not have to adjust our game plan for as long,” he explained. “It lets us continue to be aggressive even if we pick up some fouls early.”
JONATHON HURT
Vanoss Girls
& Boys Coach
Hurt, another coach that preaches defense first, said he also likes the new free throw rule.
“I’m in favor of it. I think it promotes people to get up and guard without worrying about the other team being in the bonus for a whole quarter,” Hurt said. “I know in a perfect world you can pressure without fouling, but a lot of times it takes kids a while to adjust.”
