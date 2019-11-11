Friday, Nov. 8
BOYS
At Tupelo
Asher 66, Tupelo 33
ASHER 11 14 13 22 — 60
TUPELO 10 10 4 9 — 33
ASHER – Mike McDonald 15, Tray Odell 12, Bryson Martin 11, Patch Hamilton 8, Juston Melton 7, Tahlan Hamilton 3, Jake Dobbs 2, Trace King 2.
TUPELO – Ty Bourland 8, Michael Moralez 6, Bentley Bills 6, Cody Airington 4, Tye Gould 4, Park 3, James Beach 2.
3-point goals: Martin 3, Hamilton 1 (A); Bills 2, Bourland 2 (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Mike McDonald tossed in 15 points, Tray Odell followed with 12 and Bryson Martin ended up with 11 Friday night as the Asher Indians knocked off the Tupelo Tigers 60-33. Patch Hamilton chipped in eight points, and Juston Melton contributed seven for Asher. Ty Bourland led Tupelo with eight points, while Michael Moralez and Bentley Bills tacked on six apiece. Asher led just 25-20 at halftime but outscored the host Tigers 35-13 over the final two frames.
COACH'S QUOTE: “We played a very well-balanced game tonight. It was a conference road game, which is always tough. Five of our guys scored between seven and 15 points, which made us hard to defend. Our leading scorer was held to eight points but probably had 8-10 assists and 8-10 rebounds. We contested Tupelo's shots all night, and that played a big role in their cold-shooting second half,” — Asher head coach Scott Hamilton.
Team Records: Asher 2-0; Tupelo 1-2.
Up Next: Earlsboro at Asher Tuesday; Tupelo at Vanoss Tuesday.
At Vanoss
Vanoss 86, Stonewall 49
STONEWALL 12 18 13 6 — 49
VANOSS 18 22 27 19 — 86
STONEWALL – Trent Bradley 20, Spencer Gatewood 18, Cameron Brown 4, Clayton Findley 4, Richard Blue 2, Angel Gutierrez 1.
VANOSS – Cade Paulin 38, Colten Bird 10, Tucker Bucher 9, RD Dennis 8, Riley Vasquez 6, Dylan Deatherage 5, Erik Hatton 4, Roper Bolin 3, Carter Perry 3.
3-point goals: Paulin 7, Bucher 3, Dennis 2, Deatherage 1, Bolin 1, Perry 1 (V).
Fouled Out: Clayton Spain (S); Brayden Cannon (V).
NOTEWORTHY: Cade Paulin sank seven 3-point shots and fired in a game-leading 38 points as the Vanoss Wolves slammed visiting Stonewall 86-49 on Friday night. Vanoss totaled 15 treys in the game. Colten Bird tallied 10 points for the winners. Tucker Bucher followed with nine, including three 3-point baskets, and RD Dennis chipped in eight points, including a pair of treys. Senior Trent Bradley led Stonewall with 20 points, and Spencer Gatewood finished with 18. The Longhorns had no 3-point buckets. The Wolves led 18-12 after one quarter, 40-30 at halftime and 67-43 through three periods. Vanoss was only 7-of-15 from the free-throw line, while Stonewall was 19-of-29.
Team Records: Vanoss 3-0; Stonewall 0-2.
Up next: Stuart at Stonewall Tuedsay; Tupelo at Vanoss Tuesday.
At Moss
Roff 63, Moss 25
ROFF 15 15 17 16 — 63
MOSS 8 9 7 1 — 25
ROFF – Wil Joplin 15, Kaden Reust 14, Tallen Bagwell 10, Aiden Bagwell 9, Brady Benedict 8, Kagan Huneycutt 3, Jairus Smith 2, Austin Parnell 1, Cade Baldridge 1.
MOSS – Lane Morris 12, Lyric Moreno 8, Jaxon Hill 3, Trenton Golden 2.
3-point goals: Reust 3, Joplin 1, Huneycutt 1 (R); Morris 3, Moreno 1, Hill 1 (M).
NOTEWWORTHY: Wil Joplin tossed in 15 points and RHS newcomer Kaden Reust added 14 Friday, and the Roff Tigers thumped host Moss 63-25. Reust drilled three 3-point shots, and Joplin had one. Tallen Bagwell also reached double figures for the Tigers with 10, and Aiden Bagwell ended up with nine in the balanced RHS attack. Brady Benedict was next on the scoring list with eight. Lane Morris led Moss with 12 points, including three treys. Roff had a 15-8 lead after one quarter and had a 30-17 advantage at halftime. The Tigers pulled away by outscoring the Pirates 33-8 over the final two periods.
Team Record: Roff 2-1; Moss 1-1.
Up Next: Latta at Roff Tuesday.
