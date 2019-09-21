BASEBALL
Thursday, Sept. 19
At Latta
Latta 8, Stuart 6
STUART 104 001 0 — 6 4 3
LATTA 600 002 x — 8 6 4
Clayton, McIntish (2) and Strobridge; JT Gray, DJ Van Atten (3), Chance Perry (6) and Jeron Johnston. W – Perry. L – McIntish. HR – Strobridge (S). 2B – Bolte (S). HL – Strobridge 2-4, 5 RBIs, 1 RS; Clark 1-3, 1 RS, 1 BB; Bolte 1-3 (S); Rylan Reed 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 BB; Braden Schroeder 1-2, 2 RBIs; Jackson Presley 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Perry 1-2, 1 RS (L).
NOTEWORTHY: The 12th-ranked Latta Panthers picked up two runs in the bottom of the sixth off an error and a fielder’s choice in claiming an 8-6 win over No. 20 Stuart on Thursday. Chance Perry pitched the final 1.2 innings for the win. He allowed no runs and no hits while striking out three and walking only one. JT Gray started on the mound and was relieved by DJ Van Atten in the third. Rylan Reed, who was 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, and Braden Schroeder, who was also 1-for-2, drove in two runs apiece, while Jackson Presley was 1-for-2 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk. Perry finished 1-for-2 as well with a run scored and Van Atten ended up 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk. Latta totaled six hits.
Team Record: Latta 12-8; Stuart 11-10.
At Asher
Asher 5, Byng 4
BYNG 200 100 1 — 4 7 1
ASHER 010 112 x — 5 9 2
Carson Capps, Trae Lowe (5), Brylen Janda (6) and Bill McCarter; Trevor Martin, Patch Hamilton (7) and Cameron Grissom. W – T. Martin. L – Janda. HR – Seth Brecheen (B). 2B – Brecheen (B); Jake Dobbs 2, Brecheen, T. Martin, P. Hamilton (A). HL – Brecheen 2-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Capps 2-3, 1 RBI; Gage Fuller 1-3 (B); Dobbs 3-4, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Bryson Martin 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; P. Hamilton 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; T. Martin 1-3, 1 RS; Mike McDonald 1-3; Tahlan Hamilton 1-3 (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Jake Dobbs went 3-for-4 from the plate with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and a run scored Thursday and the Asher Indians held off the Byng Pirates, 5-4. Asher entered the game No. 7 in Class B and Byng is No. 7 in Class A. Dobbs’ performance sparked an eight-hit attack by Asher. Bryson Martin, who was 1-for-2, and Patch Hamilton, who finished 1-for-3, each drove in a run and scored once. Patch Hamilton’s hit went for a double. Trevor Martin, Mike McDonald and Tahlan Hamilton were each 1-for-3/ Trevor Martin also scored a run. Seth Brecheen homered in going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored for Byng, which compiled seven hits. Carson Capps, who ended up 2-for-3, and Trae Lowe each knocked in one run. Gage Fuller was also 1-for-3 in a losing cause. Trevor Martin got the pitching victory for Asher. He scattered six hits, walked only one and struck out 15 in 6.2 innings. All three runs were earned. Patch Hamilton came one in relief and got the save. Brylen Janda suffered the loss in relief. Capps started on the hill and was relieved by Lowe in the fifth.
Team Record: Byng 11-5; Asher 10-10.
At Tupelo
Tupelo 10, Kiowa 2
KIOWA 001 01 — 2 3 8
TUPELO 510 13 — 10 8 1
McLendon, Griffith (3) and Edwards; Cody Airington, Tye Bourland (4) and Harley Davidson. 3B – Bentley Bills (T); Scrivner (K); Bills, Davidson, Airington (T). HL – Sexton 1-1, 2 BBl Scrivner 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; Griffith 1-3, 1 RBI (K); Davidson 2-3, 2 RBIs; Bills 2-3, 1 RBI, 3 RS, 1 BB; Airington 1-2, 2 RBIs; Kody Price 1-2, 1 BB; Tye Gould 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Harley Davidson and Bentley Bills were each 2-for-3 from the plate, while Cody Airington and Ty Bourland combined for a three-hitter from the mound in Tupelo's 10-2 home win over Kiowa Thursday at the Rattan Tournament. Davidson doubled once and drove home a pair of runs. Bills hit a triple and double while picking up one RBI, scoring three times and drawing a walk. Airington worked the first three innings for the win. He surrendered one run off two hits with six strikeouts and five walks. An unearned run occurred when Bourland was pitching. He gave up one hit and no walks while recording a strikeout over the final two frames. Offensively, Airington (1-for-2) and Tye Gould (1-for-3) knocked in two runs each. Kody Price also walked one time while going 1-for-2 for the Tigers (No. 11 in Class B).
Team Record: Tupelo 11-6.
At Vanoss
Game 1
Vanoss 13, Stringtown 1
STRINGTOWN 010 — 1 1 3
VANOSS 58x — 13 7 1
Stringtown battery NA; Riley Vasquez and Joe Standlee. W – Vasquez. 3B – Vasquez (V). HL – Standlee 3-3, 4 RBIs, 1 RS; Roper Bolin 1-1, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 2 BB; Riley Knickmeyer 1-1, 2 RS; Vasquez 1-3, 3 RS; Wyatt Knickmeyer 1-3, 1 RS (V).
NOTEWORTHY: Joe Standlee went 3-for-3 from the plate with a homer and four runs batted in Thursday and the Vanoss Wolves slammed Stringtown 13-1 in three innings in the first game of a doubleheader. Riley Vasquez, who was 1-for-3 with three runs scored, earned the pitching win. He gave up just one hit and one walk while striking out seven. Roper Bolin and Riley Knickmeyer were each 1-for-1. Bolin drove home a pair of runs, scored twice and drew two walks. Riley Knickmeyer ended up 1-for-1 and scored twice and Wyatt Knickmeyer finished 1-for-3 and scored a run as Vanoss totaled seven hits.
At Vanoss
Vanoss 11, Stringtown 3
STRINGTOWN 003 0 — 3 7 3
VANOSS 322 4 — 11 7 1
Stringtown battery NA; Fernando Hernandez and Joe Standlee. W – Fernandez. HR – Roper Bolin (V). 2B – Wyatt Knickmeyer, Riley Vasquez (V). HL – W. Knickmeyer 2-3, 1 RS; Trevor Harrison 1-1, 3 RS, 1 BB; Standlee 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 BB; Eric Hatton 1-1, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Bolin 1-3, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Vasquez 1-3, 3 RBIs, 1 RS (V).
NOTEWORTHY: The Vanoss Wolves received a homer from Roper Bolin and a 2-for-3 outing from the plate from Wyatt Knickmeyer in completing a doubleheader sweep with a 13-3 thumping of Stringtown in four innings in Game 2. Bolin, who was 1-for-3, finished with three RBIs and a run scored. Joe Standlee was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a pair of walks. Eric Hatton (1-for-1) and Riley Vasquez (1-for-3 with a double) each picked up one RBI. Trevor Harrison was also 1-for-1 with three runs and a walk for Vanoss, which compiled seven hits. Fernando Hernandez allowed only seven hits and no walks while striking out five. All three Stringtown runs were earned.
Team Record: Vanoss 9-11.
