The Oklahoma Stroke 12U softball team capped off a strong summer season by winning the USSAA 12B Midwest National Championship held earlier this month in West Des Moines, Iowa.
The local softball squad, consisting of mostly Byng Junior High players, went 9-0-1 at the national tournament on the way to the championship. The Oklahoma Stroke finished the season with a 65-13-3 record. They were No. 2 in the state points rankings and 10th in national point rankings.
The Stroke is coached by Randi Colbert of Byng. Assistant coaches included Brent Griffin, Justin Colbert and Jay Parker.
During the run to the national title, the team scored 77 runs and allowed just 22.
Midwest National MVPs included Breylea Pinley, Sophia Smith, Nevaeh Griffin and Marley Parker. Griffin was named the Most Outstanding Pitcher of the tournament and Parker was named the MVP.
Stroke players also picked up the following Skills Awards:
• Amay McFerran, 1st Place in throwing velocity
• Griffin 1st place in pitching velocity (62 mph)
• Avyn Johnson, 2nd place in pitching velocity (61 mph)
• Smith, McFerran, Riley Colbert and Kodie Pinley all finished second in Base Running Relay
• Kodie Pinley finished second in Catcher’s Gear Speed Test
Throughout the summer, the Oklahoma Stroke won seven tournament championships, one runner-up and finished third twice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.