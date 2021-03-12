NOBLE — The third-ranked Latta Lady Panthers have hung their hats on the defensive end of the court all year long. But Amber-Pocasset head coach Bo Thomason had to be wondering where all that offense was coming from.
The Lady Panthers hit 8-of-13 3-pointers (61.5%) and jumped out to an early lead and used another dominant defensive effort to push past Amber-Pocasset 56-34 in a Class 2A State Tournament victory Thursday afternoon at the Den on the campus of Noble High School.
Latta improved to 23-3 overall and will face No. 2 Howe at 4 p.m. Friday in a Class 2A semifinal battle inside the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
Amber-Pocasset’s season came to an end at 23-4. Am-Po’s three previous losses came at the hands of Class 6A No. 3 Edmond North, Class 6A No. 7 Bixby and Class 2A No. 1 Dale in overtime.
“I’m real proud of them. What we talked about Monday, they came out and executed today,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk. “We got a little bit from everybody — defensively and offensively. It was a very complete game. That’s a very good team. Bo does a fine job.”
Latta senior Hailey Baber started the game with a 3-pointer and drained another to end the first quarter with the Lady Panthers on top 16-8. After Am-Po standout Caton Muncy scored in the paint to get her team within 5-4, Latta ended the quarter on an 11-4 run.
Latta 6-2 junior post player Taryn Batterton also swished a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers. Out of Latta’s top seven players, Baber and Batterton are probably two of the least likely to take and make 3-pointers.
Baber and Batterton both ended 3-for-4 from 3-point range and they led Latta in scoring. Batterton finished with 15 points and Baber followed with 13.
“Hailey had a big game early, our post players were good inside and Taryn even got a little hot from the outside,” Plunk said. “We had a lot of success and that’s all attributed to the girls’ hard work. They believe in each other. “
Baber is probably best known as one of Latta’s best defensive stoppers, but she provided plenty of offense on this day. She also scored on a couple of nice drives to the basket.
“I just knew it had to get done,” Baber said of her big game. “We needed everyone to contribute.”
It was just two games ago Latta managed just 15 total points in a loss to No. 5 Silo in a 2A Area Tournament championship game.
“We just went out and did what we had to do. We were extra motivated,” Baber said. “That’s the good thing about us. If it’s not coming from one person, we’ll have other people step up.”
Latta outscored Am-Po 9-4 in the second period to take a 25-12 lead at the break. Amber-Pocasset made just 1-of-9 field goals during that span and were 4-of-20 overall by halftime. Meanwhile, Latta sank 9-of-14 field goals (64.3%) through the first two quarters.
“As long as you guard and defend, you’re still going to be in the game and have a chance. I thought our defense was stellar today,” Plunk said.
Latta continued to pull away in the third quarter, using a 17-9 surge to grab a 42-21 advantage.
The local Lady Panthers boosted their lead to 26 after post player Trinity Cotanny scored in the paint off a nice assist by Batterton that pushed the LHS lead to 50-26 with just under four minutes left in the game.
The Lady Panthers made life miserable for Am-Po in the paint, finishing the game with 11 blocked shots.
“Our size is pretty dominant. You don’t get to practice against that very often. We go 6-2, 6-2 and Taryn can jump out of the gym,” Plunk said.
Latta’s hot shooting extended to the free-throw line where the Lady Panthers sank 12-of-15 tries.
Batterton’s stat line also included six rebounds, two steals, three assists and three blocked shots.
Cotanny also hit double figures with 12 points to go with four rebounds, a steal and six blocks. Carson Dean added nine points via a 3-pointer and a 6-of-6 effort from the free-throw stripe.
Jaylee Willis scored five points off the bench for Latta.
Post player Caton Muncy scored a hard-earned 16 points to lead Amber-Pocasset. She also had six rebounds and went a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Devynn Harris and Taygan Graham both added seven points apiece.
