LATTA — The Latta High School softball team kept churning right along with a convincing 10-0 win over Wynnewood Tuesday night at Swanson Field.
Latta stayed unbeaten at 9-0 on the year, while the Lady Savages dropped to 2-3.
Coach Jeremy Bates’ squad is competing in the Sulphur Murray County Bash this weekend.
Latta 10, Wynnewood 0
The Lady Panthers broke open the game with a five-run volley in the bottom of the third inning. That big frame included two-RBI singles by Laraby Jennings and Kymber Davis and a base hit bunt that produced a run by Rylee Jones.
Latta ended the game with a three-spot in the bottom of the fifth inning. Talise Parnell drove in the final LHS run with a walk-off, RBI double. Jaycie Prine had belted a two-RBI triple earlier in the inning.
Prine and Jennings both had two hits each in a 10-hit LHS barrage. Prine finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Jennings went 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs.
Audrey Forshay finished 1-for-1 and walked twice, drove in a run and scored a run.
Latta took advantage of seven walks and three Wynnewood errors.
Jennings recording the pitching win. She tossed all five innings and struck out sixth with no walks. She allowed just two hits in the shutout.
Jayna Blakemore and Charlee Minton had Wynnewood’s base knocks. Briley Lacquement absorbed the pitching loss for the Lady Savages.
Ada can’t slow down Plainview offense
The Plainview Indians piled up 13 hits and defeated Ada 12-1 Tuesday at the Ada High Softball Complex.
The Lady Cougars evened their record at 2-2 on the year, while Plainview left town at 4-3.
Ada is competing in the Sulphur Murray County Bash this weekend.
Plainview 12, Ada 1
The Lady Cougars found themselves already trailing 6-0 before getting on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning.
Rylynn Truett drew a one-out walk. Gracie Dotson singled to right field with two outs and Truett scored all the way from first base on an error during the plate to make it 6-1.
Ada came up with six hits in the contest, led by Dotson who went 2-for-3. Abbey Strong cracked a double in the contest and Karsyn Woods, Makenzi Burden and Josie Morgan had the other AHS base hits.
Plainview leadoff hitter Riley Lee paced her team at the plate. She finished 4-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Brooklyn Charnock went 3-for-4 with two triples, two RBIs and a run scored for the Lady Indians.
Woods got the start in the circle for Ada and got relief help from Ariana Munoz, who tossed the final two innings.
Charnock turned in a strong pitching effort for Plainview. She struck out 10, walked two and allowed just one earned run in the complete-game outing.
