TISHOMINGO — The Latta High School boys golf team continued its good start to the season with a second-place finish Monday at the Tishomingo Invitational.
The teams only played nine holes before rains washed the remainder of the tournament away.
“We played nine holes and played in the rain for the most of it,” said Latta head coach Matt Bryant.
Lone Grove won the team title with a score of 165 while Latta was just two strokes off the pace at 167. Host Tishomingo was third at 169.
Silo’s Christian King won the individual title with a 37, while Latta’s Parker Pogue was a stroke back at 38. Trey Davidson of Davis and Kegan LaFevers of Tishomingo tied for third with 39s.
Bryant said he’s pleased with how his young team is playing so far.
“I’m very encouraged by the start of our season. This group of young men have a chance to be the best golf team Latta has produced since I’ve been around,” Bryant said. “It’s also encouraging that we are young having one senior, one junior, two sophomores and three freshmen.”
Tristan Terpstra was next for Latta with a 41, followed by Teegan Lancaster at 42. Rounding out the Panthers’ scoring were Carter Dotson at 46 and Camden Jones at 49.
Bryant said his club is already setting a high bar.
“There are definitely going to be some high expectations for this group this year and in the years to come,” he said.
The Panthers play in the Dickson Invitational Thursday at the Lake Murray Golf Course.
