Latta junior Carson Dean had been relatively quiet on the offensive end of the court during the Lady Panthers' semifinal battle with Comanche Friday night at the 2019 Latta Panther Classic.
However, Dean calmly sank two free throws with 11.1 seconds left in the game to help Latta hold off the Lady Indians 41-38.
Latta, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, improved to 5-2 on the year, while Comanche — No. 11 in Class 3A — lost for the first time and dropped to 3-1.
The victory set up a championship bout with Class 4A No. 9 Tuttle at 7 p.m. tonight. The Lady Tigers defeated Class A No. 5 Kiowa 52-38 in Friday's other semifinal game.
Dean had only attempted two field goals against Comanche and both came in the first half. But her first two free-throw attempts were money when Latta needed them the most.
"After our last time out, we instructed them to get it in Carson's hands because she is by far is the leading free-throw shooter on our team right now," explained Latta head coach Bruce Plunk.
"We wanted her to get to the line and she knocked them down. Carson's a gamer. The size of the moment doesn't bother her. She wants to be right in the middle of it," he said.
The game featured five ties and six lead changes. Latta stayed ahead of the Lady Indians the entire fourth quarter, but never led my more than three points.
Comanche got within a single point three times in the fourth quarter but couldn't grab the lead. CHS standout Brooklyn Bain hit a 3-pointer to trim a Latta lead to 35-34 early in the period and later scored on a drive to the basket to make it 37-36.
Freshman Gracee Miller's layup got Comanche within 39-38 with 1:43 to play.
The Lady Indians finally got a chance to tie the game or take the lead, but Emily Roden missed two free throws with 41.5 seconds remaining.
Latta led 13-10 after the first quarter thanks to Taryn Batterton, who scored eight of her team-high 11 points during the early moments of the game.
Cheyenne Adair drilled a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in the second period to put Latta ahead 26-25 at halftime.
The Lady Panthers led by as many as five in the third quarter before carrying a 35-31 lead into the fourth frame.
Trinity Cotanny scored nine points off the bench for Latta. She sank 5-of-6 free throws.
Chloe Brinlee and Adair scored seven points each for the hosts.
Batterton led Latta with six rebounds and four blocked shots, and Hailey Baber had five boards.
Bain finished with 10 points and six rebounds for Comanche, which had averaged over 70 points per contest in three wins to open the season.
