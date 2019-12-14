LATTA — After a pep talk by head coach Paxton Kilby at halftime, Latta rallied from a three-point deficit (28-25) and turned up its defensive intensity over the final two quarters to pull away for a 49-35 win in consolation play Friday at the Latta Panther Classic.
The Panthers, now 3-4, limited the Wolverines to seven total points in the second half on 3-of-17 shooting from the field.
"We didn't do anything different schematically," Kilby said. "I told them at halftime it was up to them to be excited to play. They're responsible for their own level of motivation. They played a lot harder in the second half. That's the difference honestly. I felt like the entire first half we just went through the motions."
Holdenville led 30-28 after a putback by Tavian Buck at the 6:08 mark of the third quarter before Latta answered with a 13-0 momentum-stealing run that changed the game.
Lane Garrett sparked the run when he rattled home a 3-pointer and then scored on a drive to the basket when he tricked his defender by slowing down and then taking off for a layup. Rylan Schlup then scored on a nice baseline drive and Garrett followed with a layup after getting a tipped from teammate Cooper Hamilton that turned into a fast-break opportunity.
Bryce Ireland scored after steal and layup during an LHS press and Schlup scored from the pain on an inbounds pass to cap the Latta surge and put the home team ahead 41-30.
Holdenville's lone bucket of the fourth period was a 3-pointer by freshman Jake Cox with 4:45 to play.
The Panthers were coming off a tough two-point first-round loss to Washington in a game that went down to the wire.
"It was a tough one for us ... but that doesn't excuse not responding today," he said. "I was disappointed at how we started but I was proud we played a lot harder and better in the second half."
Schlup led Latta with 13 points, 10 of which came over the final two frames. He also had seven rebounds. Garrett also scored all but three of his 12 points in the second half and added four steals and two blocks.
Ethan Elliott hit three first-half 3-pointers and scored 10 for the Panthers. Hamilton worked hard in the paint and finished with eight points, six rebounds and two steals.
Bryce Ireland struggled offensively but ended with seven rebounds and two steals.
Holdenville (0-6) got 11 points from freshman Brayden McLean and nine points and 11 rebounds from Garen Murray off the bench.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.