PRAGUE — Cushing pushed Latta to an if-necessary game Saturday at the Ivan Schultz Memorial Tournament in Prague. And then the Lady Panthers pushed right back.
After Cushing edged Latta 3-2 in the first title game, Latta took home the tournament crown with an 11-5 victory.
Latta improved to 12-1 on the season, while Cushing dropped to 8-3.
Latta 11, Cushing 5
Latta led 11-0 before the Lady Tigers pushed across five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to make things semi-interesting.
The Lady Panthers hit the ball well up and down the lineup, finishing with 13 hits.
Jaylee Willis finished 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored for Latta, while Brylea Russell went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the LHS lineup.
Trinity Cotanny finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Taryn Batterton went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Hailey Baber cracked a double and drove in two runs for Latta.
Batterton earned the pitching win. She struck out seven, walked none and surrendered two earned runs in the complete-game outing. Cushing had just two hits through six innings and came up with four in the seventh frame — including a three-run homer by Nakiyah Jackson.
Gabbi Everett finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Lady Tigers, while Rachel Sherwood went 2-for-3.
Two Cushing pitchers combined for four walks and two strikeouts while giving up 10 earned runs.
Game 1
Cushing 3, Latta 2
Cushing scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to erase a 2-1 deficit.
The Lady Tigers got back to back, two-out RBI doubles by Kamryn James and Rachel Sherwood to end the game in walk-off fashion. The last inning was played under international tiebreaker rules which meant Cushing had Nakiyah Jackson on second base to begin the frame.
The game was tied at 1-1 after six innings.
Latta scored one run in the top of the seventh. With Laraby Jennings started on second, Jaycie Prine moved the runner to third with a sacrifice bunt. Jennings then scored on an RBI single by Camryn Jesse to take a short-lived 2-1 lead.
Jennings led a seven-hit Latta offense, going 2-for-3 with a double. Brylea Russell also had two hits for Latta, while Jade Sanders cracked an RBI double.
James, Sherwood and Kerik Brown all had two hits apiece to pace Cushing at the plate.
Katelyn Carrier was the winning pitcher for Cushing. She struck out three, walked one and surrendered just one earned run.
Jade Sanders pitched well in defeat for the Lady Panthers. She struck out six, walked one and didn’t give up an earned run.
Latta hosted Stroud Monday and is at Coalgate today.
