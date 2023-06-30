The Ada High School girls basketball team looked much more polished in Game 8 than they did in Game 1 Wednesday morning on the final day of the 2023 Ada Summer Shootout team camp.
Ada wrapped up play in the team camp with a convincing 36-16 win over Jay inside the Cougar Activity Center. The three-day Summer Shootout featured 25 varsity teams and five JV squads.
It was a good week for the Lady Cougars, who finished the camp a perfect 8-0.
“The biggest thing was just getting comfortable with each other. We had a lot of people out there this week that aren’t usually starters. and then you add a new player,” Ada head coach Christie Jennings told The Ada News. “Our chemistry is really starting to click and when we get everybody healthy we have a chance to be really good.”
It wasn’t always easy for Ada and its makeshift lineups. The Lady Cougars needed some late heroics from Jakobi Williams to knock off North Rock Creek.
“We finished 8-0 and that was with some weird lineups. We had to fight to beat North Rock Creek. We trailed in that game most of the way,” Jennings explained. “Jakobi hit a winning shot with about three seconds left.”
Against the Lady Bulldogs, Ada raced to a 10-2 lead to start the game capped by a layup from Sania Richardson off a nice feed from Rylynn Truett with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half.
The Lady Cougars later went on a 12-0 surge that ended with a jumper from Jakobi Williams on a nice pass from Richardson.
Ada led 26-6 at halftime.
“In team camps, you play so many games and you really have to be tough to finish strong,” Jennings said.
Jennings said she drew up one defensive set right before game time and executed it nicely against Jay.
“We actually walked through that defense we ran in the locker room before we came out and they ran it pretty well,” she said.
The whole week has been a crash course for Ada sophomore newcomer Sadie Epps, who like the team, finished strong at the end.
“Our kids are playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Jennings said.
The Ada coach even praised the efforts of her junior varsity squad.
“My freshmen and sophomores on that JV team played so well earlier and I thought we played pretty good down here with the varsity. Just to do that shows a lot of mental toughness and shows a lot of maturity and growth,” she said. “Hopefully that will pay off into the season. It’s been a really good week but we’re also ready to go have some downtime.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.