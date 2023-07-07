TISHOMINGO — Head softball coach Aaron Mullens has announced the addition of Saige Vandiver to the Lady Aggie coaching staff for the 2023-2024 school year.
Vandiver comes to Murray State from Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kansas where she served as assistant for the past two seasons. Vandiver’s responsibilities on the Lady Aggie staff will be coaching outfielders and slap hitters and handling all the squad’s social media outlets as well as adding to recruiting.
“We are extremely excited to get someone with her experience at the collegiate level over the last two years,” Mullens commented. “She played outfield at a high level in college with a dynamic of coaching slappers, which we have several, so she is a great fit for us. Saige will be a huge benefit and is just going to make us better.
“Saige is also a big recruiter. She was the key recruiter for Neosho and having that experience is a key thing. It will take a lot off the shoulders of Coach Crawford and I because her work ethic is second to none. She wants to be a head coach and feels like this is a great stepping stone for her. It’s nice to have those goals and ambitions because those are people that we want to surround ourselves with.”
A native of Goodland, Kansas, Vandiver played collegiately at Neosho as well as Southwestern Oklahoma State University, starting all four of her college seasons, including an All-Conference campaign in her final year at Neosho. She earned the hustle award at Southwestern as a junior before her final campaign was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this program and am beyond grateful for this opportunity,” she said via social media.
Vandiver’s coaching career began as a volunteer assistant for one season at Northwest Kansas Technical College before moving on to Neosho. While there she helped the Panthers to a 61-38 overall record and as high as a number 15 national ranking while coaching nine All-Conference and five All-Region honorees.
Vandiver replaces C.J. Crane, who resigned to become head softball coach at Whitewright (Texas) High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.