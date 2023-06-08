Phenomenal numbers in the pitching circle throughout the season, helped propel Murray State to a NJCAA Division II record 58-game winning streak and garnered Alexa Hopkins TUCCI/NFCA NJCAA Division II Pitcher of the Year honors.
Statistics were just staggering for the sophomore righthander, who posted a 22-2 overall record, which tied for eighth nationally in victories, as well as 10 saves. She recorded a 1.02 earned run average and 168 strikeouts with only 21 walks over 172 innings pitched.
Hopkins also held the opposition to just a .180 batting average and allowed only four extra-base hits all season in 632 at bats (1 triple and 3 home runs).
Joining Hopkins as first-team All Americans were catcher Shallen Mershon and centerfielder Chesnie Hewitt. Third baseman Kenzie Tuck was a second-team All American choice.
