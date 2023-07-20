In the early moments of the Ada A’s final game of the 2023 season, it didn’t look like the local American Legion team would get a happy ending.
The Post 72 club found itself in a quick 5-0 hole and still trailed 6-2 after four complete innings against All-American 16U Sunday evening in the final game of the East Central Showcase Tournament held at Ken Turner Field.
However, the A’s exploded for 10 runs in the top of the fifth inning to surge to a 12-6 victory over the Oklahoma City-based team.
The young legion squad ended the season by winning six of its final seven games, including a 4-4 tie with Evo Elite Owens 16 Saturday at ECU. Earlier Saturday, the A’s knocked off OK Prime 6-1.
Ada A’s 12, All American 16U 6
The All-American squad scored a single run in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on four more in the second to grab its early 5-0 cushion.
According to A’s head coach Morgan Turner, the Post 72 players didn’t really need a pep talk after falling into the early hole.
“I’m going to be real honest. I didn’t give them any hoo-rah or much of a talk because we had gone through bumpy starts like that a couple of times this season,” Morgan told The Ada News. “I simply told them what I always did — I asked them who was going to start the rally off.”
The answer is Ada High School product JD Dugan. He led off the top of the fifth inning with a triple and promptly scored on a wild pitch to get Ada within 6-3.
Kendon Wood of Byng was safe on a dropped third strike and Colten Cole of Sulphur followed with a walk.
Brock Boyles of Ada then delivered a two-RBI single after both runners advanced on a wild pitch that cut the A’s deficit to 6-5.
Eli Justus of Ada then reached on an infield single and the local squad loaded the base after a walk to Cade Stick of Ada. Boyles later scored on another All American wild pitch that tied the game at 6-all.
Ryan Shelton of Byng reached on another dropped third strike that allowed Justus to score the go-ahead run.
Keith Cook of Ada hit a two-RBI single that boosted the Ada lead to 9-6.
Wood cracked a two-RBI triple later in the inning and the A’s rounded out the scoring when he trotted home on a base hit from Cole.
“So much happened that inning. It was a ‘when it rains it pours’ type of moment,” Turner said of the epic comeback.
Turner said his team also had to clamp down defensively to stay in the game.
“That All American team could hit so it was more of a matter of holding them down and trying to start something on our own,” he said.
Dugan led a 10-hit Ada attack, going 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored. Cole finished 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored for the A’s. He was also hit by a pitch.
Wood went 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Stick pitched all five innings for the Post 72 bunch. He struck out three, walked two and allowed just two earned runs thanks to a pair of Ada errors.
Carson Culbreath led the All American team at the plate. He finished 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Jake Green went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Hudson Slate ended up 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Riley Lile was the starting pitcher for the All American team. He struck out eight, walked two and didn’t allow an earned run in four innings of work. He got relief help from Slate. The Oklahoma City club had won its three previous ECU Showcase contests and had recorded 13 total victories this summer.
Ada A’s 4, Evo Elite 4
The Ada A’s again had to be comeback kids, scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game at 4-4 before the time limit expired.
Ryan Shelton started that rally by reaching on an error to lead off the sixth. Pinch-runner JD Dugan then stole second, went to third on an error and scored on a base hit by Tupelo’s Luke Foreman to get Ada within 4-3.
Foreman then stole second and late scored on an RBI groundout by Eli Justus.
Colten Cole and Ryan Shelton had two hits each in an eight-hit Ada A’s offense. Cole finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and Shelton also went 2-for-3. Brock Boyles finished 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Keith Cook also doubled for the locals.
Ada High School product Brayden McGilbray also had a base hit for the A’s.
Tucker Anderson led Evo Elite at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles. Aidan Clapper went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Eli Berg finished 1-for-3 and scored a run and Jordy Curtis had the only other Evo hit and went 1-for-1 with a walk and an RBI.
Chalin Robertson of Byng was the starting pitcher for the A’s. He struck out six, walked two and allowed two earned runs in four innings. Brock Boyles tossed the final two scoreless frames and had two strikeouts, one walk and didn’t give up a hit.
Beck Fern started on the bump for Evo. He struck out three, walked none and allowed two earned runs in five innings.
Ada A’s 6, OK Prime 1
JD Dugan didn’t allow a hit in five solid innings for the A’s. He struck out four and walked four in the complete-game outing.
Ada trailed 1-0 before scoring four runs in the top of the second inning.
The Post 72 club managed just four total hits but took advantage of six walks, a hit batter and three Prime errors.
Ryan Shelton led the A’s at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Luke Foreman finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored for Ada and Kendon Wood went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.
