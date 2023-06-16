Sophomore outfielder Garrett Gruell garnered first-team All American honors for the second straight season and pitching ace Colby Langford was a second-team selection in NJCAA postseason baseball announcements this week.
Gruell once again led Division 2 nationally in home runs with 27 and was tied second in the nation with 81 runs batted in. He finished the year with a .400 batting average and .472 on-base percentage while compiling a terrific 1.350 OPS. In 236 plate appearances he only struck out 27 times for the Aggies.
His closing statistics in the Plains District Tournament were staggering with a .500 average, seven homers and 11 RBIs for the tournament. He becomes just the second player in school history to become a two-time All American and will continue his collegiate career next season at NCAA Division I Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Langford was the catalyst of the Aggie pitching staff for a second year in a row as the standout southpaw started 16 games and tossed 80 innings. His 128 strikeouts and 14.4 strikeouts per nine innings were best in the nation as well as the 16 starts.
The lefty’s 3.71 earned run average was good enough for third best in Region 2. He is the first pitcher in school history to garner All American status and will be continuing his career next year at the University of Oklahoma.
